Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Business networking event for Norfolk's bikers set to return

Derin Clark

Published: 4:19 PM April 19, 2022
Andy Lawer from Norfolk Constabulary Safe Ride will be one of the speakers at the Biker's Breakfast

Andy Lawer from Norfolk Constabulary Safe Ride will be one of the speakers at the Biker's Breakfast - Credit: Norfolk Chamber of Commerce

A popular business networking event for Norfolk's bikers is set to return next month. 

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Biker's Breakfast on Friday May 6 at Barnham Broom. 

The event, which is also open to non-motorcyclists, starts at 8.30am and will feature five speakers including Andy Lawer from Norfolk Constabulary Safe Rider, Gary Stevens CEO of Nelsons Journey, and Lydia McClintock manager of Infinity Norwich, and Chris Spinks CEO of Westcotec.

Tickets cost from £15, which includes a full English breakfast, and are available to buy through eventbrite. 

Chris Sargisson, CEO at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “This has always been a popular event and I’m really excited for it to be happening again in 2022. 

"I’m delighted to be joined by four amazing speakers who will be sharing their stories and connecting with the local community”.

Norfolk

