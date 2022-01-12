News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:47 PM January 12, 2022
Gil Morais and Philip Elliott, Marcela Da Costa, and Jonnie Irwin

Gil Morais and Philip Elliott, owners of Old Hall Country Breaks, Marcela Da Costa, owner of Emporium Norwich, and Jonnie Irwin, presenter of I Escaped to the Country - Credit: Marcela Da Costa

A BBC One programme will showcase two Norfolk businesses that opened after the owners relocated to the county. 

In an episode of I Escaped to the Country, presenter Jonnie Irwin reunites with Gil Morais and Philip Elliott who appeared on Escape to the Country back in 2015.

The couple hoped to leave Shoreditch in London to buy a home in Norfolk but were unsuccessful during their time on the show.

Jonnie Irwin standing in front of Old Hall with Philip Elliott and Gil Morais.

Jonnie Irwin standing in front of Old Hall with Philip Elliott and Gil Morais. - Credit: BBC / NAKED WEST / FREMANTLE

They have since established a successful luxury holiday let business in Tilney All Saints called Old Hall Country Breaks.

The company has five stars from Visit England and is run in a mid-16th century thatched home.

Mr Morais, who is originally from Brazil, said: "We did not find a home in our episode so the BBC kept in touch.

"They wanted to know how we had got on, to make the story have a full circle.

Marcela Da Costa, Gil Morais and Jonnie Irwin filming for I Escaped to the Country

Marcela Da Costa, Gil Morais and Jonnie Irwin filming for I Escaped to the Country - Credit: Marcela Da Costa

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Woman dies following concerns over her safety
  3. 3 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
  1. 4 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory
  2. 5 Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly
  3. 6 Town rocked by shooting of former mayor
  4. 7 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
  5. 8 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
  6. 9 Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300
  7. 10 'I feel like a leper' - Unvaccinated woman tells of jab status reaction

"They followed us on a day in our lives. They filmed Philip horse riding as well as taking care of our animals.

"It was about our business mainly, which is so much more than just accommodation

"We also met with our in-house chef and Marcela, who makes bespoke brigadeiro for guests."

Marcela Da Costa, the owner of Emporium Norwich, spent a morning filming for the episode and demonstrated how to make the traditional Brazilian dessert. 

Old Hall in Tilney All Saints, Norfolk

Old Hall Country Breaks offers luxury self-catering accommodation in a 16th century Tudor manor house in the Norfolk village of Tilney All Saints - Credit: Old Hall Country Breaks

The 28-year-old, who is originally from Brazil, said appearing on the programme was a "surreal experience".

 "It was a big step for me to be part of a show that is so popular in England," she said. "I got really nervous and I spoke kind of wrong English. I am sure there were several edits but that is ok.

"I was invited to be on the show by Gil and Philip, who are both customers and friends.

Marcela Da Costa, owner of Emporium Norwich, preparing brigadeiro for I Escaped to the Country

Marcela Da Costa, owner of Emporium Norwich, preparing brigadeiro for I Escaped to the Country - Credit: Marcela Da Costa

"I told them all about bridadeiro and showed them how to make them. Jonnie had a go at making them too.

"Then we spoke about their afternoon tea. I make the cookies and chocolates in their guest hampers."

The episode will air on BBC One this Friday, January 14, at 3pm.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer until February 6.

King's Lynn News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nurse with Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, who has died at the age of four. She is pictured with her dog, Coco

Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon