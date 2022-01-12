Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
- Credit: Marcela Da Costa
A BBC One programme will showcase two Norfolk businesses that opened after the owners relocated to the county.
In an episode of I Escaped to the Country, presenter Jonnie Irwin reunites with Gil Morais and Philip Elliott who appeared on Escape to the Country back in 2015.
The couple hoped to leave Shoreditch in London to buy a home in Norfolk but were unsuccessful during their time on the show.
They have since established a successful luxury holiday let business in Tilney All Saints called Old Hall Country Breaks.
The company has five stars from Visit England and is run in a mid-16th century thatched home.
Mr Morais, who is originally from Brazil, said: "We did not find a home in our episode so the BBC kept in touch.
"They wanted to know how we had got on, to make the story have a full circle.
"They followed us on a day in our lives. They filmed Philip horse riding as well as taking care of our animals.
"It was about our business mainly, which is so much more than just accommodation
"We also met with our in-house chef and Marcela, who makes bespoke brigadeiro for guests."
Marcela Da Costa, the owner of Emporium Norwich, spent a morning filming for the episode and demonstrated how to make the traditional Brazilian dessert.
The 28-year-old, who is originally from Brazil, said appearing on the programme was a "surreal experience".
"It was a big step for me to be part of a show that is so popular in England," she said. "I got really nervous and I spoke kind of wrong English. I am sure there were several edits but that is ok.
"I was invited to be on the show by Gil and Philip, who are both customers and friends.
"I told them all about bridadeiro and showed them how to make them. Jonnie had a go at making them too.
"Then we spoke about their afternoon tea. I make the cookies and chocolates in their guest hampers."
The episode will air on BBC One this Friday, January 14, at 3pm.
It will be available on BBC iPlayer until February 6.