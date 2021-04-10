High street unlocked: Cash-strapped firms hope for spending boom

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021

The debit cards are out, the shopping bags are primed. Norfolk is going to be open for business - to a greater extent than it has been in months - from Monday, and retailers are urging shoppers to remember their independent offerings.

Footfall is slowly beginning to eek its way up as the high street readies to reopen, with Centre for Cities data showing that footfall in Norfolk's largest retail hub - Norwich - now at a footfall index reading of 25 compared to a pre-pandemic level of 100.

Previously - in the first week of January after the latest lockdown was announced - it sat as low as six.

And the pound in the consumers pocket has never been as powerful with the economy starved of cash. But it is the businesses which are not backed by millionaires or international chains which need it the most.

Keeping money in Norfolk and Waveney has never been so vital. According to research by the Centre for Local Economic Strategies for every £1 spent at an independent business 63p ends up back in the local economy compared to only 5p spent at a national or international retailer.

But the true impact of shopping local is not limited to purely economic benefits. Independent businesses also put back into their local community.

Independent retailers are set apart from their mainstream counterparts because they go "above and beyond" for customers, a shop owner said.

Martin Deltrice, owner of the Newton St Faith Post Office and shop, said: "We've been here 22 years and we've always gone above and beyond not only for our village but also for the surrounding ones. We've changed the way we do things during lockdown - I've learned plenty of new skills - like starting delivery services. We invested in a fridge so we could start selling fruit and veg, I learned a bit of butchery so that we could sell some nice meat cuts.

"Obviously we do need to earn a living out of this, but it goes further than that. We deliver to people in Norwich, to people in Brundall, because they were concerned they wouldn't get a food shop any other way and it didn't feel safe for them to go out."

But already Mr Deltrice and his partner Adrienne Collard, who also runs the site, have noticed a drop off in demand.

"We saw it after the first lockdown last summer when places started reopening. People started feeling safer about going back to supermarkets last summer and we saw a drop off. I can't really blame people for that - who goes to a supermarket and thinks 'Oh no I must not buy this, instead I'll wait and get it from my local corner shop'.

"But it does mean that we've made these investments and are still delivering for miles - and we're not necessarily seeing the income anymore. It would just mean so much if we were supported the way we try to support our customers."

He was echoed by a spokeswoman for the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), who said: "We’re really looking forward to seeing some of our favourite places open again on Monday.

"The Norwich community has been so good at supporting local businesses over the lockdown period – particularly over Christmas – and we’d love to see that continue as places re-open over the coming months.

"Studies have shown that two thirds of UK consumers are now more likely to shop in their local communities than they were a year ago, which is not only heartening in terms of the local economy, but in terms of our impact on the environment too."

Jonty Young, a spokesman for the Norwich Lanes, said: "All the Lanes businesses we have talked to can’t wait to get started again. They are also being joined by some exciting new businesses which is incredible considering the present climate. The support for the Lanes on social media and via email has been unbelievable too and we are obviously hoping that this goodwill translates into good footfall."

And those returning to their high street - which has faced disruption for more than a year - could find some new additions to their local run.

Jonathan Newman, Great Yarmouth BID manager, said: “When much of Great Yarmouth town centre reopens on Monday, consumers will be spoilt for choice on where to support their local traders as Great Yarmouth is made up of over 70% of independent businesses. Returning shoppers will also see that a number of premises previously vacant are now occupied by new independent businesses, further increasing the opportunity to support the local economy.”