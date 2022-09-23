'Hospitality will be decimated' - local businesses react to mini-budget

Andrew Nelstrop, managing director at the English Whisky Company, said that his main concern was gas cost rises - Credit: Archant

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a radical mini-budget that was the biggest tax-cutting moment since 1972. Derin Clark talks to local businesses to find out their thoughts on the measures.

Norfolk businesses were looking to the mini-budget to provide help and spur growth during a time of spiralling inflation, recession fears and a soaring energy costs.

Many have, however, been left underwhelmed by the measures announced that were meant to jump-start the economy.

'Hospitality will be decimated'

Steve Magnall, co-owner of Two Magpies Bakery, which has cafes across Norfolk and Suffolk.

"I don't think the mini-budget delivers enough for hospitality.

"National Insurance - that's worth a maximum of £3,000 a month to us, my energy costs, even with the government support, will be more than that.

"The corporation tax remaining at 19pc isn't going to make much of a difference.

"VAT was the bit we were interested in and that's not been talked about. Business rates have also been ignored.

"The energy support is great but they've not come up with a specific plan.

"Hospitality will be decimated if VAT and business rates remain as they are.

"I don't think the average family will be better off."

'These measures won't affect us'

Andrew Nelstrop, managing director at the English Whisky Company, a distillery in East Harling, near Thetford.

"I don't think that these measures will affect us.

"Our main concern is the gas cost increases, which even with the government support announced already, are going to be devastating.

"Business rates not being charged on empty buildings would have been helpful."

'A very risky strategy'

Richard Ross, director of Norwich wealth management firm Chadwicks.

"While there are some areas that will benefit business in the short term, such as the reduction in national insurance, a more overall concern is that this is part of a very high risk strategy.

"The country is suffering from a lack of investment from the private sector - in part this is due to the series of shocks from Brexit through to the pandemic and beyond.

"What business needs is a period of stability, not more uncertainty. It is this that will encourage investment, not the marginal rate of corporation tax.

"If the government is lucky and commodity prices fall in the spring then they should squeeze through - if they don’t we are saddled with vastly impaired public finances with little to show for it."

'We welcome the scrapping of National Insurance rise'

CJ Green, chair of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

“We are pleased to see the government commit to speeding up large infrastructure projects such as offshore wind and new nuclear which have been bedevilled by delays.

"These schemes will bring well-paid sustainable jobs to our area and are critical to ensuring energy security for the UK.

“Businesses will also welcome the scrapping of the National Insurance increase and planned increase in corporation tax given the significant other cost pressures they are facing.

“We were however disappointed not to see the Ely area rail scheme included in schemes prioritised by the government, particularly given recent promises made by the new prime minister.”

'It's signalled the government’s determination to back business'

Candy Richards from the Federation of Small Businesses.

“The planned return of VAT-free shopping for international tourists is also welcome news for local businesses.

"Our region is one of the major destinations in the UK for global tourism and keeping incentives for international guests is a smart move.

“The tourism sector is hugely important for small firms and for the economy overall.

"International tourists contribute billions to the economy, supporting millions of jobs, and allowing them to continue to shop VAT-free will help maintain the flow of visitors to East Anglia.

“There is also welcome news on alcohol duty, with the planned reforms being scrapped.

"The complexity of the proposed changes to alcohol duty would have been very challenging to administer and properly account for and would have put our independent wine and beer shops at a disadvantage compared to larger rivals.

“In summary, the mini-budget has signalled the government’s determination to back business."