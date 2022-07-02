Five Norfolk small businesses on their reasons to be cheerful

Archie Savage and Bronwen Lutz from Essence Foods at the Royal Norfolk Show. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Local small businesses are facing difficult times. But at the Norfolk show DERIN CLARK found they had plenty of cause for optimism

Family run businesses across Norfolk are facing an onslaught of challenges, with rising costs not only having an impact on their own bills but also hitting their customers' disposable incomes.

Despite the difficulties, many small businesses exhibiting at the Royal Norfolk Show remained positive about their future.

THE POTATO FARMER

William Gribbon is farm manager at Swaffham-based Heygate Farms, whose Norfolk Peer brand potatoes are sold in regional Tesco shops as well as to the wholesale markets.

"We are bucking the trend as retail consumption and demand for potatoes are down, but our sales are up year-on-year," he said.

The potato brand is a premium product, so Mr Gribbon is hopeful it will not be hit as much as other products by the cost of living squeeze.

However, he said rising fuel prices are having an impact on the business.

"I'm worried about diesel prices. It is costing me £1,000 a day to fill up my combine," he said.

Mr Gribbon revealed that the potato sector also had a surplus of produce last year, at a time when demand for the product is falling.

He added: "In the UK we are growing too many potatoes.

"Although this has fallen recently, as an industry we need to be growing less."





THE PIG PIONEER

Tim Allen, a pig farmer based near Fakenham, said that the cost of pig food had doubled since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To help keep his farm operating, he set up an additional business, under the brand name Perfick Pork, selling takeaway pork-based meals at events.

Mr Allen was at the Royal Norfolk Show selling food through his trailer and said he had sold more than he anticipated.

He said: "The event has been better than expected.

"It's not a cheap day to come to the show, especially with children, so it was a worry if we will be able to sell enough.

"But it has been really good.

"We sold 10pc of our second day stock on the first day."

He added: "It's been really difficult selling pigs so the trailer will help to keep the business going.

"Next year we will still be here."





THE HORSE BOX CAFE OWNER

Claire Grist runs a mobile coffee shop that operates out of a vintage horse box.

She said she was finding success at local events.

The co-owner of Coffee Cafe said that the first day of the show had been "very busy from the opening".

She added: "We sold out of our milk and our cakes went as well on the first day so we had to bring more for the second day.

"It was what I expected. I came well stocked."





THE JAM-MAKING FAMILY

Family business, Essence Foods, was set-up by Sarah Savage 17 years ago.

Her two sons, Archie and Edward Savage, now work at the company.

It sells homemade 'high fruit, low sugar' jams and marmalades, as well as mustard, and chocolate spreads.

Archie Savage said that its products have been really popular at the event, which was "due to more people trying to support local brands".

Despite the success at the show, Mr Savage said rising costs have had an impact on the business.

"Because of the rising costs of our core ingredients it is becoming increasingly harder to make these products at a price point that the consumer can afford," he said.

"Luckily we have taken action to source local fruit and grow our own mustard which has helped our production costs.

"However I can see small producers really suffering in the near future if these prices continue to rise.

"We will not change the quality in any of our brands."





THE ELECTRIC BUGGY ENTREPRENEUR

Chris Hurdle is managing director of Watton-based small electric vehicle and bikes firm, Electric Wheels.

He said that although rising diesel prices were having an impact on businesses, high fuel prices could actually make their products more attractive.

"The rising cost of living is impacting on us as a business just as it is everyone.

"But what we offer as a business is a solution to rising diesel costs for customers, as well, of course, as considerable environmental benefit.

"Rising diesel costs do have an effect on us in terms of delivery costs; but every time diesel goes up in price, the attractiveness of our electric vehicles becomes greater."

The company was showcasing its products at the show, where it received "quite a lot of interest" from visitors.

Mr Hurdle added: “We had many conversations at the Royal Norfolk Show with potential customers who all had the same question: what are the savings to be made from going electric?

"The answer is that a typical charge to provide 50 miles of off-road use for one of our electric buggies would cost £2.20; the equivalent cost for a diesel vehicles is now many times that. And servicing costs for electric vehicles over their lifetime will be much less than their diesel equivalents.

“So the more fuel prices in particular increase, the more compelling the case becomes for our products.

“We are of course facing increased costs within the business, but we have been careful to mitigate a lot of those, for example through forward-buying shipping at a fixed cost.

"But overall we are very positive about the future.”