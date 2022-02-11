£7 a pint, higher hotel bills and more for meals out... price rises on the horizon

We are being warned to prepare for the biggest squeeze on the cost of living in generations. One way it will be felt is through higher consumer prices. SARAH HUSSAIN spoke to local firms about the huge rise in costs they are experiencing from suppliers - and how they are being forced to pass these on to their customers. Here is what they had to say...

The pub landlord: Steve Garner, of The Cock, Dereham

"The prices have gone up so much that, if we stick to the margins that normal publicans work with, we would have to charge over £7 a pint.

"We are obviously going to have to take a hit to remain competitive."

"We [landlords] are going to get squeezed because, if a publican sticks to his guns [and raises prices], nobody would go down the pub. We are not at that point yet, but it is almost upon us."

The hotel boss: Robin Twigge, of The Swan, Harleston

"All my liquor and beer prices are going up between six and 10pc, my laundry bills are going up between five and eight percent, and my fuel prices have all gone up like everybody else's.

"It's absolutely dreadful.

"I've been seeing that pinch since Christmas. From then I reckon nine out of 10 of my suppliers have written me letters that say due to staffing and logistics, imports, everything has gone up. All my suppliers, it's awful.

"If a supplier puts up their prices by 10pc, I still have to make my margins on that 10pc, so if a pint of beer is £4 and I add 10pc, that's £4.40 and if I add my own bits, a pint of beer can go from £4 a pint to about £4.60 to keep up."

"Overall, I'm going to have to put my prices up by about 20pc to keep afloat, which is unacceptable to the public. Prices will have to go up.

"Trade is slow, I've made redundancies and those families are going to suffer even more so. It's a massive economic disaster at the moment. I can't see a clear vision of the future.

"It's very doom and gloom at the moment in the industry, all industries, including my laundry supplier.

"Prices of having a clean sheet on the bed - people don't realise that's a cost to the hotel. It costs me £1.70 for a duvet to be cleaned, that goes up to nearly £2 per duvet. I have to knock it on.

"I'm trying as a business person doing business plans, everything is frightening. It's just scary."

The pub manager: of The Chequers, in Wimbotsham, who asked not to be named

"Everything has gone up, all our beers, food has gone up. The living wage is going to go up but people have less money to spend.

"I haven't been able to put my prices up because business is not as brisk as it was pre-pandemic.

"Our margins are right down, I don't think I can pass those increases on. We appreciate our customers' loyalty, they're still coming out and you feel you can't increase your prices because you're frightened it will make people come out even less.

"We're all in the same predicament.

"You feel for your staff as well, because we've had to reduce their hours because it is quieter. It's a bit of a vicious cycle at the moment.

"Some of our beer supplies have gone up by 10pc. To cover all the price increases I'm having I would probably have to put an extra 40p on a pint of beer. An average pint is £4.

"It's the heating and electric too. Our bottled gas has doubled. It used to be £40 a bottle now it's £80.

"If you factor in energy prices as well, it's crazy. You try and be a bit more economical with your lights and heaters."

The hotel co-owner: Siobhan Peyton, of Sculthorpe Mill

“Wine suppliers' prices have gone up by 11pc, so that is going to filter through. Most of the increases will come through the middle of this month and we have no choice.

“Prices will go up, but we are reviewing our product list, as it's important to us that we are accessible.

“It's not our policy to do a blanket increase. We want to stay competitive and offer our customers something for every price point.

“I think people won’t stop coming out but will spend differently.”

The shop owner: Debbie Down, of Rooms with a View interior design and furnishing store, Diss

"We're getting price increases across the board and shipping costs are going up, but actually we're busier than ever, bizarrely.

"People are still spending at our end of the sector.

"We are getting price rises as everything is, we're getting slight delays in receiving products and some things are out of stock but on the whole customers are still buoyant, because there's been a lot of people moving houses.

"I think it's possibly to do with Brexit and increasing fuel costs and energy prices.

"We're expecting substantial prices increases this year which we're already getting through, they've been coming through since the end of last year.

"We're at the mercy of our suppliers, and they're doing their best to keep prices down.

"We're probably busier than we've ever been because we're in the interior design industry. We're therefore really busy on the curtains, blinds, wallpapers and paints.

"It hasn't impacted up financially at all. You don't know how long that will carry on for, but I'm sure at some point it will have an impact."

The restaurateur: Cara Green, of Sands in Wells

“We are trying to keep our prices down but are struggling with some of the wines as the prices keep increasing to us.

“Over the next month, we have plenty of weekend bookings. Hopefully, it picks up again on weekdays during Easter."