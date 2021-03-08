Workplace Covid testing is rolling out in Norfolk - but will it work?

Published: 4:01 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 4:25 PM March 8, 2021

Lateral flow tests could be the answer to unlocking the East's economy - but will it work for all businesses? - Credit: PA

The key is slowly turning to unlock the East's economy - and an increased effort to test workplaces irrespective of size is set to supercharge the effort.

The government has confirmed that companies with staff who cannot work from home will be offered free lateral flow Covid tests until the end of June.

Unlike previous schemes the option is now open to all businesses - even with fewer than 50 employees.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the tests would be produce rapid results in under 30 minutes.

Details as to how many tests per employee per week have not been confirmed.

And experts believe getting staff back onsite could ramp up output and get an army of vital office workers back to the county’s high streets and spending money in local businesses.

Insurance giant Aviva which employs 5,000 people our of Norwich's Surrey Street is already testing staff once a week: “Aviva has introduced weekly coronavirus lateral flow testing (LFT) for people working in our offices.

"This is part of the government’s scheme to do as much as possible to protect us all from the spread of the virus, by increasing the availability of testing here in the UK.”

However continually testing staff provides more of a safety net for some businesses than others, said Andrew Nelstrop, owner of the English Whisky Co in Roudham.

His site, which includes a distillery, shop, grounds and independently-run restaurant will all be open to the public from May 17 and as such the impact of a test rollout would be diluted, he said.

"It's an extra precaution which I think we would make use of - if someone was going out to meetings or had been off for a week, for example.

"But you can test one member of staff as many times a week as you like, if you've got customers queuing up at the door it doesn't give you as much as a safety net as it would an office where it's the same 100 people going in and out," he said.

“I can’t see it working in at the likes of Tesco because you’d have one person tested negative and then an aisle which had 400 people passing through within hours. I suspect it wouldn’t be as effective in public-facing sectors.”

Owner of the English Whisky Co at Roudham, Andrew Nelstrop by the spirit still, with the first 11-year-old whisky from England called The English - 11 Yr. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mr Nelstrop added: "I think for hospitality it's something they'd make use of as a safety net but it wouldn't be a fall-back. Businesses like ours will still be relying very much on masks and hand sanitising, as well as social distancing of course."

A Norwich-based business will also be joining the effort to produce lateral flow kits, but has its sights set long-term on flu testing solutions.

Berwyn Clarke, chairman of Iceni Diagnostics which is part of the government's Rapid Antigen Testing Consortium (RATC), said: "We are part of the conversation around rolling out this programme and in our last round of investments secured funds to begin producing them on site, as well as suppliers lined up in Europe and north America.

Dr Berwyn Clarke of Iceni Dianostics. Picture: Iceni Dianostics - Credit: Iceni Dianostics

"We won't have the capability to supply anywhere near what is needed which is why the consortium works so well as a lot of different suppliers can be involved to increase production."

Iceni Diagnostics is working on a point-of-care coronavirus test which can detect the virus within 15 minutes - Credit: Iceni Diagnostics

He added: "At first there was some resistance to lateral flow tests but we said all along this would be a major part of testing not only for health and social care but also education, workplaces and the high street.

Rob Field of Iceni Diagnostics, Norwich. - Credit: Si Barber

"We don't know when we'll start producing our tests for this rollout and we are working on our flu tests in parallel for longer-term commercial and business opportunities. That effort may in fact take over.”

Workplace testing: What you need to know

Which businesses can apply?

Businesses of all sizes, including those with fewer than 50 employees, can register to order lateral flow tests for their workers.

Businesses must be registered in England and have employees who cannot work from home.

Companies must register their interest by March 31.

What kind of test is it?

Lateral flow tests are quick turnaround tests, which can be performed without the need for laboratory assessment.

PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests are swab tests of the nose and throat, which are assessed in a lab setting.

These are usually performed at Test and Trace centres for people with symptoms of Covid-19 – which are a new continuous cough, loss or change in sense of smell or taste or fever – or those who have tested positive with a lateral flow test and need to confirm their result.

How effective are the tests?

Getting a negative result does not mean a person is not infected with Covid-19 – so even with a negative result, people still need to follow social distancing guidance.

People have been known to take the test on one day and become unwell with Covid-19 the next.

Some researchers have previously suggested that people need better awareness of the efficacy of lateral flow tests.

Jon Deeks, professor of biostatistics at the University of Birmingham, said in January: “Most of us have never done a diagnostic test in our lives ourselves, and we would expect a positive to mean ‘yes’ and a negative to mean ‘no’.

“But here a positive means ‘probably’ and a negative means ‘we really can’t tell’.”



