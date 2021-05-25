Kickstart a young person’s career and see your business benefit

Promotion

Patrick Gilboy, 19, is employed at Open Road West Norfolk under the Kickstart scheme - Credit: Norfolk County Council

If you are a business in Norfolk and can offer a young person a work placement, the Government’s Kickstart scheme will cover the National Minimum Wage for 16-24-year olds, up to 25 hours a week.

As well as helping a young person improve their chances of getting a job, the scheme can help increase your business capacity and support the local economy.

Norfolk County Council is a Gateway organisation for the scheme and is there to make your life easier.

The team will support you through the whole process, helping you to access funding to support the young person’s placement and guidance on post-placement options - and it's all free of charge.

Open Road West Norfolk used Norfolk County Council to access Kickstart.

This small, independent charity runs a state-of-the-art automotive workshop and training centre where young people can learn new skills and work towards professional qualifications to help them onto a career path.

The Kickstart scheme can benefit both individual businesses and those on placement - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Terry Smith, Trustee of Open Road West Norfolk, said: “We went to Norfolk County Council for support to join the Kickstart scheme because we had a good experience working with them in past and it seemed a good fit.

“A Kickstart placement benefits our business and the young person on placement. It’s great to have an extra pair of hands where our business needs it and it’s a fantastic opportunity for the young person to get a solid six months work experience.

"But perhaps most importantly, it’s inspiring for our students who see there are opportunities out there to get qualifications and prepare for work.”

Patrick Gilboy, 19, is employed under the Kickstart scheme. “I am delighted to be part of the team at Open Road West Norfolk. I’m working alongside and supporting the Construction Industry Skills Tutor which is helping me improve my skills and providing valuable work experience.

"I’ve been at Open Road for just over a month and already feel more confident about my future career prospects.”

To be eligible for the Kickstart scheme you must be 16-24 years old and in receipt of Universal Credit.

If you meet this criteria, contact your Jobcentre work coach to find out more about our range of vacancies.

For more information about Kickstart, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/Kickstart and for further details about Open Road West Norfolk, visit www.openroadtraining.co.uk