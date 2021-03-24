Never miss the latest business news

News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eleanor Pringle

Published: 4:20 PM March 24, 2021   
The Eastern Daily Press' Daily Business Bulletin is the best way to keep on top of all business and finance news across Norfolk and Waveney. 

The newsletter is delivered to subscribers' inboxes at 7am every weekday, packed full of the best industry coverage from across the region.

Business editor Richard Porritt said: “The Daily Business Bulletin is a perfect way to keep on top of the biggest stories of the day each morning,” business editor Richard Porritt said.

“My team curate the content to ensure the very best stories – from in-depth, longer reads to breaking company news – are never missed.

“And each day we publish a helpful diary outlining what is happening from the City to Westminster – so you will never be in the dark.

“If you are interested in business in the East or need to be on top of what is happening in your sector and others this newsletter is vital.”

