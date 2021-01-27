Published: 6:00 AM January 27, 2021

Norwich-based accountancy network TaxAssist Group was named Business of the Year in the Norfolk Business awards after supporting its clients through the pandemic - and and at the same time managing to grow at home and overseas.

When businesses across the world were hit by the coronavirus, the TaxAssist Group’s Norwich-based Global Support Centre was there to help its network of accountants in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

“I’m so proud of what was achieved,” says group CEO Karl Sandall. “It really was a magnificent team effort across the board, to maintain our outstanding levels of support and customer service, becoming an essential resource for local business communities.”

The TaxAssist Support Centre staff and TaxAssist Accountants networks worked all through the lockdowns, contacting clients to offer help and guidance. This included assisting with all the government assistance packages. In the UK, TaxAssist helped clients claim more than £10,000,000 a month through support schemes.

“The needs of our clients have been paramount, with a focus on survival throughout the lockdown periods, and subsequently on helping them to thrive, as and when businesses reopened,” says Mr Sandall.

Despite the virus, the business continued with its planned expansion, launching in the USA in May and Canada in November. It continued to recruit new accountants to its networks and sign-up new clients, while adapting to the new virtual normal. This breadth of success was reflected by the Business of the Year award.

“Everyone was absolutely thrilled and were quick to share the news on their social media accounts as they were proud,” says Mr Sandall. “After a very difficult year for everyone, winning this award was a fantastic way of lifting everyone’s spirits.

“We’ve received fantastic feedback from our East Anglian based customers and local connections who were all very impressed,” he adds.

Even before the pandemic, TaxAssist provided a comprehensive well-being support service to staff, franchisees and their staff and immediate families. “The service has been used extensively during this past year and continues to be so, hence well-being is very high on our agenda for 2021,” Mr Sandall says.

The plan for 2021 is to continue growing in the UK, taking on additional accountants and rolling out the services to more small business. “Having recently expanded our operation to the USA and Canada, we have ambitions plans for growth in those countries - with more to follow, we hope,” says Mr Sandall.

“Through the pandemic, our accountants have shown huge resilience and have made a massive impact on small-business survival. Their expertise will certainly be of great value as the economy recovers, with small business owners needing the services of a good pro-active accountant and advisor more than ever," he concludes.

