Norfolk Business Awards: Start-up Business of the Year

Published: 2:00 PM June 28, 2021

This year's Norfolk Business Awards will recognise start-up businesses, which play such a vital role in our economy, driving growth, innovation and creating employment opportunities - so say co-judges Prof Fiona Lettice, pro-vice-chancellor for research and innovation, and Prof Laura Bowater, academic director for innovation, both from the University of East Anglia (UEA).

“It’s important to celebrate and recognise this contribution particularly as we rebuild our economy,” says Prof Lettice.

“At UEA we understand just how essential start-ups are. That’s why we offer a range of support to our students and graduates – as well as our researchers – whether they have an inspired idea or have made an important discovery, we help them to commercialise their work.”

This support is vital, as the first three years – during which businesses are eligible to enter the Start-up Business of the Year category – bring lots of challenges.

“Alongside funding, one of the biggest challenges is managing cash flow,” explains Prof Bowater. “It takes time for businesses to become profitable and it’s important to be realistic and to manage this.

“Add to this the need to get customers, dealing with distractions (such as the last 18 months) and often having to cover many roles from the HR department to marketing director and social media manager!”

For this reason, it’s important for start-ups to have a clear purpose.

“Having clarity of your business purpose and aims greatly helps with decision making,” says Prof Lettice. “Knowing why you do what you do, having goals and vision for your business provides focus when faced with opportunities, distractions and challenges. It will also help define your offering to customers and staff.”

With so much going on within the first three years, why should start-ups take the time to enter this award category?

“There are various benefits to entering,” says Prof Bowater. “To begin with, it is an opportunity to review your business – what have you achieved and where are you going? As a start-up, you may discover you have put more effort in one area and need to make improvements or greater focus on others.

“The kudos from winning or even being a finalist can really boost a business – both new or established. Having your achievements recognised and the associated positive PR can impress and attract potential customers, suppliers and employees.

“As a finalist or the winner, there’s an opportunity to network with other winning businesses – exchanging knowledge and benefiting from collective experience.”

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.

Meet the Sponsor

UEA is ranked in the top 25 universities in the UK and in the top 200 universities in the world. Our research makes an economic and social impact way beyond our campus, with over 80pc of our research being assessed as world-leading or internationally excellent.

UEA has a track record of successful collaboration with large companies, start-ups and SMEs, and can facilitate access to a wide range of funding opportunities for businesses and other organisations.