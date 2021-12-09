Left to right: Professor Laura Bowater (sponsor - UEA), Garry Smith, Pete Doherty, Gary Humphries, Grant Keys, Dan Muttock, Julie Howes, Adrian Peacock and Professor Fiona Lettice (sponsor - UEA) - Credit: Matt Brasnett I Do Photography

Abode Construction has been announced as the winner of the Start-Up Business of the Year award, sponsored by The University of East Anglia, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Established in May 2020, Abode Construction is a privately-owned contractor specialising in the construction of residential, care and student accommodation facilities throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

The company’s first construction project for 23 homes in Hempnall is nearing completion with the contract valued at £4.7 million. New projects are starting imminently.

The judges praised the careful planning that supported the launch of the business and commended Abode for understanding the market barriers that it might come up against.

They were also impressed with Abode’s drive to seek out the best staff, build strong, trusting relationships with clients and suppliers, and deliver a high-quality product.

The company was seen to adopt an innovative start-up structure that reassured clients and strengthened the supply chain.

It was also described as an incredibly focused and resilient company that is focused on its customers and delivers on or before deadline – which is not the norm for the industry.

“To be recognised in this way means everything to the whole team who have worked tirelessly to create a business that Norfolk can be proud of,” said Grant Keys, managing director of Abode Construction.





About the sponsor

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is ranked in the top 25 universities in the UK and top 200 universities in the world. Its research makes an economic and social impact way beyond the campus, with more than 80pc of its research being assessed as world-leading or internationally excellent.

UEA has a track record of successful collaboration with large companies, start-ups and SMEs, and can facilitate access to a wide range of funding opportunities for businesses and other organisations. Get in touch to discuss your business needs and find out how UEA can help: business@uea.ac.uk





The finalists

Bread Hospitality

Launched from a laptop in a spare room in March 2021, Bread helps hospitality businesses in the region with HR support, staffing, event management and creative design.

The judges said the company’s entrepreneurial resilience shines through. Bread Hospitality is an innovative business that provided support to employers and employees in a sector badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeler Recruitment

Based in Norwich, Keeler Recruitment specialises in accountancy and finance recruitment. The judges were impressed by Keeler Recruitment’s non-traditional pricing structure, staged payments and work-life balance achieved via flexible contracts.

They felt the company showed clear focus on business ethics and how business is conducted with a strong emphasis on a fun and family-first approach.

Naturally Raw Pet Food

Naturally Raw Pet Food in Gorleston provides a large range of quality food and natural treats for dogs and cats.

The judges said Naturally Raw Pet Food is very conscious of its business ethos around pet welfare, recognising the importance of key accreditations such as those from DEFRA.

Founded in 2018, the company has grown rapidly and now has a full-time team of three and offers a delivery service.