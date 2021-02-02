Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2021

After two years’ trading, rapidly growing online pharmacy e-Surgery won the Small and Medium Business of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards.

Norwich-based online pharmacy e-Surgery won the Small and Medium Business of the year Award, sponsored by Archant, at the Norfolk Business Awards. It was only founded in 2018 so how did a new business achieve such success so quickly?

“We’ve been in a very privileged position of rapid growth during a very challenging year, meeting the demand that has been exacerbated by a stretched NHS,” explains co-founder and CEO Dr Thuria Webnar.

“Even before Covid-19, patient satisfaction with the current healthcare model was at an all-time low. Patients were already searching for a more convenient alternative for their minor health issues,” she says. “Our online pharmacy provided the option to access prescription medication with ongoing support and advice from trained clinicians. Our core company ethos, which has been one of a responsible and conscientious business, has been instrumental in our growth and positive reception in the market."

The success of the business in such a difficult year is credit to the team, she says. “Every single person went above and beyond these past 10 months. I’m very humbled by their dedication and proud to work alongside them.

“The most important aspect of winning this award was the recognition that our colleagues received for their hard work,” she adds. “We will continue this trend and make sure we make them feel as valued as we can. Each and every one of our colleagues is an ambassador for our brand and vital to our success.”

For e-Surgery to reach this point, Dr Webnar says, took the support of many people and organisations from outside the business. “There have been so many people who have supported us during our journey,” she explains. “A few notable mentions: The team at the University of East Anglia Enterprise Centre; Jacyn Heavens at Epos Now; our work with Innovate UK (Chris Ellis, Arun Muthirulan); and the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program (Melaine Bryan and the entire of cohort of business owners).

“So many people within the business community have this amazing pay-it-forward attitude and we’re very grateful to each and every person who has given up time to chat with us,” she says.

Looking ahead, e-Surgery has big plans for 2021. "We are currently raising investment to help us expand our premises and hire many more staff to cope with the rapidly increasing demand,” Dr Webnar says. “By the end of this year we hope to have new offices and a bigger pharmacy.

“We are also working on a few patents and expanding our business to work with third parties where we hope to support even more patients on platforms that they already visit. We have no intention on slowing down and we aim to make e-Surgery a household name.”

For more information, see www.e-surgery.com