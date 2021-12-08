Left to right: Tony Abel, Maggie Abel and Christopher Cooper (sponsor - Computer Service Centre) - Credit: Matt Brasnett I Do Photography

Abel Homes has been announced as the winner of the SME of the Year award, sponsored by Computer Service Centre, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Watton-based Abel Homes builds energy-efficient, sustainable homes across Norfolk and will legally complete on 150 new homes in 2021.

Despite remarkable growth, Abel Homes still maintains the tenets of a small, family-owned business, including innovation and individuality in design, a commitment to sustainability, and empathy for the communities in which it works.

The judges said the sustained growth the company has seen in recent years has been impressive, with plans in place to reach more than 200 legal completions a year.

This growth has been maintained despite the headwinds of Brexit and Covid-19, and while the housebuilding industry continues to face issues such as supply chain pressure, the company has been able to navigate its way by relying on strong and long-standing relationships, as well as a sense of responsibility to the communities it creates.

The judges added that the company remains rooted in its dedication to finding the next cutting-edge technology to steal a march on the sector in building modern and sustainable homes.

“It is a massive morale boost for all of the staff to win this award,” said Tony Abel, chairman of Abel Homes.

“It’s testament to everyone we have on the team, it’s not about me, it’s about all of us.”





About the sponsor

Computer Service Centre is a tech team which assists businesses in the planning, installation, maintenance, and support for all sorts of IT and communications technology.

Having delivered technical solutions to its customers for more than 20 years, Computer Service Centre has grown to become one of the largest independent IT providers in Norfolk and North Suffolk.

With a team of over 60 people, it works with all types of SMEs to become their outsourced IT department – providing everything from infrastructure, hardware, software and networking solutions to proactive 24/7 support for end users.





The finalists

The CGM Group (East Anglia)

Based in Downham Market, The CGM Group (East Anglia) provides grounds maintenance, facilities management, arboriculture, landscape construction, environmental and winter services.

The judges commended the company for growing from a local grass-cutting service with one vehicle in 1985 to the £10m turnover business it is today, while retaining a laser focus on its core purpose and vision.

Cornwall Insight

Norwich-based Cornwall Insight provides independent research, analysis, consulting and training to businesses and stakeholders in the Great British, Irish and Australian energy markets.

Judges praised the hugely successful model which puts the company in the top tier of management consultants in the sector, having built sustainable and strategic relationships over 16 years in business.

Shred Station

Founded in Norfolk in 2008, Shred Station has grown from just one shredding vehicle to be the world’s largest independently-owned shredding company.

The company has over 120 employees and more than 60 vehicles. It is also CarbonNeutral® certified. The judges said Shred Station’s growth is testament to its customer-centric and eco-focused approach.