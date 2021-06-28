Norfolk Business Awards: SME of the Year

Published: 9:30 AM June 28, 2021

SME’s are the “heart and soul of British business” according to Christopher Cooper, director of Computer Service Centre and co-judge of the SME of the Year award at this year's Norfolk Business Awards.

“No matter what measure you use, SME’s represent the heart and soul of British business, making up over 60% of employment and 52.2% of annual turnover in 2019,” he says. “All too often the media and business leaders focus on larger enterprises and, although vital, they are only a part of the picture.

“SMEs are local wealth creators and are far closer to their local communities. They can and often do, have a greater impact and it is for this reason we wholly support the SME Business of the Year award.”

Christopher Cooper, director of Computer Service Centre - Credit: Computer Service Centre



The SME of the Year category is open to businesses with a turnover between £2million and £50million. The winner of this award will be a company that has shown consistency in stability in their ownership of their market share.

“Market share or revenues generated is a super measure for the real success of a business and its team,” explains Mr Cooper. “I would suggest demonstrating this in your submissions will help the judges decide on the eventual short list.”

The winner will also show evidence of commitment to its purpose, community, employees, customers as well as development of products/service.

“A SME usually has great local and regional links for a variety of reasons. Their employees are local, their supply chain can be locally invested and if they are looking to the future, their evolution is linked to the success which surrounds them,” says Mr Cooper.

And why should businesses take the time and effort to enter?

“Anyone who decides to set up a business has a certain determination and wish to succeed,” says Mr Cooper. “One measure of this success is to win an award, so why not enter as you have nothing to lose and everything to gain?”

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.

Meet the Sponsor

We are Computer Service Centre, a future-focused IT company assisting businesses in the planning, installation, maintenance, and support for all sorts of IT and communications technology.

Having delivered technical solutions to our customers for over two decades, we have grown to become one of the largest independent IT providers in Norfolk and north Suffolk.

With a team of over 60 people, we work with all types of SMEs to become their outsourced IT department. Providing everything from infrastructure, hardware, software and networking solutions, to offering proactive 24/7 support for all of a user’s day to day needs.