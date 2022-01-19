Beyond its Norwich headquarters, Shred Station has shredding facilities across the UK and a fleet of over 60 ultra-low emission vehicles - Credit: Shred Station

As a company that goes the extra mile on sustainability, it’s not surprising that Norwich-based Shred Station was especially humbled to win the Green Business of the Year award, sponsored by Lovell, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

“To be awarded for our environmental progress in the county where our story began is a fantastic feeling,” says Simon Franklin, managing director of Shred Station, which achieved CarbonNeutral® certification in 2019. “When you’re a green business you tend to attract talent that is also passionate about the environment, so we really do celebrate our successes together as one big team.”

Founded in 2008, Shred Station takes on the legal responsibility of securely destroying the confidential materials of businesses and individuals. “And we do that in a way that causes minimal environmental impact,” says Simon.

The company started with one shredding vehicle servicing local businesses and now employs more than 120 members of staff across the UK. Beyond its Norwich headquarters, it has shredding facilities across the UK, not to mention a fleet of over 60 ultra-low emission vehicles.

Shred Station will soon be trialling the world’s first fully-electric HGV, and is committed to purchase upon completion of the trial. It is also in the process of transitioning all of its company cars to electric or hybrid models and has installed car-charging points at all of its depots.

Electrification of its vehicles is just one of the ways that Shred Station is reducing its carbon footprint. The company’s head office in Norwich is solar-powered, demonstrating its commitment to renewable energy sources, and it also runs a Shred a Tonne – Plant a Tree scheme for customers. “All emissions we haven’t yet been able to reduce, we offset to net-zero,” Simon explains.

At a time when climate change is dominating the headlines, Simon believes it’s important for businesses to keep learning and sharing best practice on sustainability. “We’re at such a pivotal point in time where we have to think about the environmental consequences of every action we make,” he says. "Future generations will look back at this moment and wonder why we didn’t do enough. So we have to do enough.”

When it comes to tips for other businesses looking to be greener, Simon advises using recycled resources and sustainable suppliers; making the change to hybrid or fully-electric vehicles before the 2030 deadline; car sharing on business trips, or using public transport; investing in green energy and green office equipment; and buying used, where possible.

“Also, crucially, engage with your workforce, your customers and your suppliers,” he adds. “This is a fight we’re all in together, and your teams may have some ideas of their own that you hadn’t thought of.”

So, what’s next for Shred Station?

“Short term, we have even more carbon reduction and offsetting measures we’re looking to implement in the coming months,” says Simon. “Long term, we have a lot of plans in the making for consistent and sustainable growth. You’ll have to stay tuned to hear about those.”

As waste services is seen as an essential industry, Shred Station has managed to weather the storm of the pandemic, while making sure to support customers that have felt the impact.

“This loyalty to our customers, and just having a bit of understanding, actually grew our customer base and meant that we grew in size in 2020 and 2021,” Simon explains. “A lot of our work for smaller businesses comes from word of mouth, so that shows to us that kindness is key to growth.”