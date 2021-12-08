e-pharmacy has been announced as the winner of the Scale-Up Business of the Year award, sponsored by Archant, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

e-Pharmacy was founded in 2018 by Dr Thuria Wenbar and Dr Oskar Wendowski, two NHS professionals looking to make a difference to patient care. Based in Norwich, the health tech company works with third-party businesses to offer prescription medication to customers.

It allows partner brands to offer medication on its website and mobile app, breaking down barriers and reducing the burden on the NHS. The company uses paperless prescriptions, fully-recyclable packaging and 100pc renewable energy servers to ensure it cares for the planet while caring for patients.

With digital health services in demand, there does not appear to be any let up in the number of people wanting to see their clinician or buy their prescription online. The judges said Thuria and Oskar have come up with an innovative, agile and sustainable business that is ideally placed to rapidly expand and take on new opportunities.

“I’m ecstatic to win this award, and our team will be too,” said Thuria Wenbar, CEO of e-Pharmacy. “It means so much and validates all the hard work everyone puts in to help build trust with our customers.”





The finalists

Bread Source

Bread Source is an independent, artisan bakery based in Norfolk, founded in 2012 by Steven Winter and wife Hannah.

The judges commended how the business scaled up significantly during the Covid pandemic, really turning it to their advantage despite the obvious difficulties associated with running a largely face-to-face operation during lockdown.

Netmatters

Netmatters is a full-service digital agency with offices in Cambridge, Wymondham and Great Yarmouth.

The judges said its carefully-planned expansion into Cambridge displays the attitude of sustainable growth at the heart of the business, adding that its commitment to building long-term client relationships sets a strong foundation for continued growth.

Yellow Brick Mortgages

Founded in 2018, Yellow Brick Mortgages has quickly become one of Norfolk’s largest financial brokerages with more than 40 advisers.

The judges said this expansion is in large part thanks to a strong commitment to customer service, a flexible approach with employees that helps it attract the best consultants, and engagement with local community causes.