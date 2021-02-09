Published: 7:00 AM February 9, 2021

Innovative Norfolk fertiliser and plant-food manufacturer Plantgrow won the Norfolk Business Awards’ Breaking Boundaries award, sponsored by Lovewell Blake.

Lovewell Blake sponsor the Breaking Boundaries award - Credit: Archant

“It was absolutely fantastic to win this award,” says general manager Daniel Suggitt. “We’d entered back in 2018 and got to the final, but it was won by a company that was selling to more than 100 countries around the world. We’ve made significant changes to the business since then: we’ve grown the business internationally, we’ve had a recommendation from Which? so coming back and getting the award this time was brilliant.”

“Entering the award makes you step back and really focus on the positives of what you do, which you can take a bit for granted until you’re talking someone else through it," he explains. “What we’re producing is entirely natural and is produced from green energy and is totally sustainable – and you could see as the judges understood that, they found it really exciting. It’s not just the way that it’s produced from renewable energy but also that it has such positive attributes for the soil.”

The Attleborough-based firm had a very positive year in 2020. “We were really engaging with the public, as so many were at home with the lockdowns and they were gardening,” Mr Suggitt explains. The award was the icing on the cake.

“Winning the award has really put us on the map locally,” he says. “We got a great reaction from the garden centres in the area that we supply. We promoted it on our social media and that had a very good reaction. Because we’re selling something that’s good for the environment we have a very engaged audience and we got some great feedback from them.”

Steve Suggitt (right) managing director and Daniel Suggitt (left) general manager of Attleborough-based Plantgrow, with their EDP Breaking Boundaries Business Award. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

The coming year looks set to be dramatic for the family-run company as well. “We have big plans for 2021,” Mr Suggitt says. “Last year we really expanded into Europe and customers there have already ordered six times as much as they had last year. We’ve spent the winter scaling up to meet that demand. This will be a game-changing year for us.”

For more information, see www.plantgrow.co.uk