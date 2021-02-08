Published: 6:00 AM February 8, 2021

There are many great firms in the county, but it was Diss-based Midwich that won the 2020 Outstanding Achievement award, sponsored by Barclays.

The Outstanding Achievement award is sponsored by Barclays - Credit: Archant

“Whatever industry you’re in, when people look back at 2020, it’s all about Covid-19 and how it impacted work and travel – how it impacted everything,” says Mark Lowe, MD of Midwich UK and Ireland. “For us it’s how we dealt with that and how our people dealt with it that’s been the key. It was a case of being agile, being decisive, and being people-focused.

“We were one of the first businesses in our market to halt international travel,” Mr Lowe explains. “We moved to a home-working set-up very early. Mobilising 400 people was no mean feat, but the technology worked and our people took to it like ducks to water. We took the worry and anxiety out of it for them, so they could focus on doing what they do best – looking after our customers and suppliers."

Mr Lowe says that Diss-based Midwich is unusual because, despite being a huge international company, a lot of people in the local area haven’t heard of it.

“We’ve done very well in the market in which we operate, as a trade-only distributor of technology products, and we’ve won quite a few industry-specific awards. The Norfolk Business Awards are quite different because it benchmarks us and looks at us in a different light, against other businesses in the county and in all markets,” he says. "We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised as a good business in this area, not just in our specific field."

That sense of being a significant business in the county is important for Midwich. The company has donated computers to local schools and supported charities – even in 2020 it succeeded in raising £27,000 for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

“We’re a worldwide business but we’re really proud of our Norfolk heritage and our Diss office is still the centre of our group. Being seen as part of the local business community is important to us, so that’s what makes us most proud,” Mr Lowe says.

“Winning this award has given us something really positive to talk to our partners about in what has been a very challenging year,” he concludes. “We have been working in partnership with our customers and vendors for many years and wouldn’t have been able to achieve our goals without them, so it is only fitting that they feel part of this and part of our success.”