PlantGrow has been announced as the winner of the Marketing Innovation Award, sponsored by Shorthose Russell, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Attleborough-based PlantGrow is the first company in the UK to produce a range of completely organic-approved gardening products developed via a renewable energy process involving no chemicals, no peat and no animal waste.

The company branched out into TV advertising for the first time this year, with its campaign aired on ITV and Channel 4, leading to a 300pc increase in sales. It also donated tens of thousands of litres of its product to charities, organisations and schools across Britain.

The judges applauded PlantGrow for a highly successful year, adding that its various marketing activities across a broad mix of channels have clearly played a significant part in its growth. The company’s move into television advertising showed a real willingness to take risks and a commitment to sharing PlantGrow’s goals.

PlantGrow has taken care to optimise its digital activity through testing, learning and refining, and has gained an enhanced understanding of its target market. Its combined activity has driven not just demand and customer acquisition but also a real passion for its ethos amongst customers.

“It feels amazing to win,” said Ashley Day, sales and marketing director at PlantGrow. “The team and family behind this have done a fantastic job. It’s overwhelming for everyone and I’m very proud of everyone who has taken part.

“The Norfolk Business Awards are a place where local businesses can come together and celebrate what we’re doing. It’s essential that we celebrate the success within this county.”





About the sponsor

Shorthose Russell is an integrated marketing agency using social connections, digital engagement, strategic planning and stunning design to help businesses grow. Whether involving the development of a creative idea, interpreting complex data or simply sharing knowledge, the team at Shorthose Russell puts relationships at the heart of everything.

The formula isn’t complex. The agency simply gets to know its clients, understands their challenges and then brings insights from across the marketing mix to deliver against their brief.





The finalists

Potters Resorts

Potters Resorts at Hopton-on-Sea is a family-owned business that celebrated its centenary in 2020. During lockdown, Potters Resorts entertained guests via social media until it could re-open by hosting online quizzes and livestreaming music, comedy sketches and other virtual events.

The judges were impressed with Potters’ commitment to exemplary customer experience, adding that the business’s efforts demonstrated the power of human connection in marketing and the value of nurturing an organic social community.

Richardsons Leisure

Established in 1944, Richardsons Leisure offers boating holidays in the Norfolk Broads, as well as family holidays at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park on the Norfolk coast. This year, Richardsons Leisure launched a video-led campaign entitled ‘A guide to your Norfolk Broads holiday’ comprising a series of informative animated videos.

The judges felt that this activity struck a careful balance between a friendly tone and serious subject matter. The videos were not only well-viewed but also well-received, with great feedback from the target audience.

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

ROARR! is a family-owned dinosaur-themed adventure park in Lenwade. When the government eased lockdown measures from July 19, 2021, the marketing team launched a campaign involving a mock escape of Titan, the park’s animatronic T-Rex.

The judges praised this fun and innovative marketing activation. A moving dinosaur roaming the countryside was bound to attract attention, and the willingness of those who encountered Titan to participate on social media demonstrates that it captured the imagination of its target audience.