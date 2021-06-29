News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk Business Awards: Marketing Innovation Award

Ashley De Banks

Published: 9:30 AM June 29, 2021   
The Marketing Innovation Award at the Norfolk Business Awards will recognise a business or organisation that has created effective and innovative marketing campaigns. This award will look for those who truly understand their audience and base their marketing strategy on solid data and research.  
“In a world of constant messaging, it takes something different and innovative to resonate with audiences and cut through,” says co-judge Pete Joyner, managing director at Shorthose Russell. 
“Good marketing can be the difference between a company staying afloat or going under. But outstanding marketing can set a company apart from its competition and turn good results into great ones.” 

The entrant may have identified a new trend, looked to actively expand their customer base with a new offering as well as understanding the importance of retention of their existing customers.    
The judges are looking for marketing concepts which are creative and memorable but also measurable with a positive evidence of results. 
“Audience understanding has always been at the heart of good marketing, what’s changed is the accessibility to, and availability of, relevant data – knowing what to do with that data separates out the successful marketers from those who are standing still,” explains Mr Joyner. 
“Creativity and measurement go hand-in-hand. Truly effective campaigns deliver tangible results that help to achieve strategic objectives. To do this you need creativity, both in the approach and the implementation.”  
And winning an award is valuable in itself, as Mr Joyner points out: “Awards themselves are a powerful marketing tool – they tell customers, staff, suppliers and potential new recruits that you are going places and therefore worth investing in. 
“Thanks to the reputation of the EDP awards in the region, they are recognised as a key indicator of a business which is successful and ambitious.”

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22.

Meet the Sponsor

At Shorthose Russell, we thrive on the possibilities that exist from social connections, digital engagement, strategic planning and stunning design. We offer a range of modern marketing services, but our whole approach is underpinned by the smart thinking of our talented team. So, whether it’s the development of a creative idea, interpreting complex data, or simply sharing knowledge, it’s the relationships between us and our clients that are at the heart of everything we do.
This is why our clients stay with us for twice as long as the industry average – because we deliver fantastic work built around them. And our formula isn’t complex. We simply get to know them, understand their challenges and then bring our insight from across the marketing mix to deliver against their brief. It’s simple, but it works.

