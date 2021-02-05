Published: 6:00 AM February 5, 2021

The Broads Authority won the Knowledge Pioneer award, sponsored by University of East Anglia. "The Broads is an extraordinary place and because it has so many facets, you have to respond in an innovative way just to look after them,” explains chief executive John Packman. "Constantly finding new ways of doing that is a challenge."

University of East Anglia sponsors Knowledge Pioneer - Credit: Archant

The Authority has been innovating for as long as it has existed. “It was set up in 1979 and then given a statutory framework in 1989 and from the very beginning it has been a pioneering organisation,” he explains. “Some of that has been quite long programmes of work that have had a significant impact.

“One example is the work done with Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food in the 1980s on agri-environment. The Hadiscoe Marshes were threatened with being ploughed up and out of that, working with local farmers, a scheme was developed whereby farmers were rewarded for keeping their land as grazing marsh rather than ploughing it. The success of that has led to a whole system of agri-environment payments across not only the whole of this country but also across the rest of Europe. So for a tiny little organisation, our impact has been much bigger than you’d think – and over a much longer period.

The Authority's work in the 1980s led to the system of environmental payments to farmers that became common not just in Britain but across the European Union - Credit: Tom Barrett

“The other thing – which I’m proud of – is the depth of the pioneering at the Authority. It reaches into every part of the organisation,” he adds. “Our people are here because they want to contribute to looking after the Broads and they’re a talented group who often come up with new ideas. It’s a continuous process and it goes right through the whole organisation.”

The Authority works to preserve traditional skills within the Broads - Credit: Broads Authority

While innovation is encouraged and promoted, it is definitely aided by the Authority’s close ties with universities. Access to the latest studies allow the team to investigate the practical applications. “The big questions will all be around climate change, but there are lots of different bits to that,” says Mr Packman. It means the Broads Authority is looking at everything from flood-management to carbon capture, not to mention finding innovative ways to improve save access – such as developing a phone app to let sailors know if the rising tide will prevent their masts fitting beneath the bridges over tidal waterways.

Salthouse Broad - one corner of the unique landscape the Authority works to preserve - Credit: Mike Page

Mr Packman says two things came out of the process of entering the awards. “First was just as we put it together, how much there was – the sheer volume of pioneering stuff. We were spoiled for choice,” he says.

As the Broads are man-made, they would vanish without the Authority maintaining them - Credit: Tom Barrett

The second was just how well the team worked to produce the entry. “The second thing was that I wrote it and got others to improve it, then our graphic designer made it into a nice leaflet - so the product that came at the end of it was so impressive, both in terms of its content and in terms of its presentation,” he says. “Even if we hadn’t won anything, that was a nice thing to do and to share with the staff.”

For more information about the Authority’s work, see www.broads-authority.gov.uk