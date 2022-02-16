Iceni Glycoscience, which was named Disruptor of the Year at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021, has rebranded - Credit: Iceni Glycoscience

Iceni Glycoscience was named Disruptor of the Year, sponsored by Lovewell Blake, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021. CEO Dr Martin Stocks explores what the New Year has in store for the biotechnology company – including a major rebranding.

In the wake of the pandemic, diagnostic medicine and research have taken centre stage. Local companies are using innovation to make a global impact in this brave new world.

Iceni Glycoscience (previously Iceni Diagnostics) is an innovative platform company with world-class expertise in carbohydrate chemistry and biology. Based on Norwich Research Park, the team exploits the natural biological functions of glycans (complex sugars) as an alternative to protein or nucleic acid targets in mutation-proof diagnostics and therapeutics.

“Every cell in our body has a unique sugar coating,” CEO Martin Stocks explains. “Whenever bacteria or viruses or even our own immune system interacts with the body, they interact with this ‘sugar code’. We are developing ways to unlock this complex code to offer new ways to diagnose and treat disease – earlier, faster and more accurately.”

Iceni Glycoscience won the Disruptor of the Year Award, sponsored by Lovewell Blake, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 for its significant contribution to global health via an innovative approach to diagnostics and therapeutics.

“We are delighted to have been named Disruptor of the Year amid some extremely stiff competition, and to receive such recognition for the cutting-edge work our team is doing,” says Martin.

The company was celebrated for the way it pivoted its existing expertise and technology to the threat of Covid-19.

“Iceni Glycoscience is an agile company,” says Martin. “At the start of the pandemic, we were able to tweak our focus to include looking at rapid diagnostic tests for coronavirus alongside influenza, which can present similar symptoms.

“We are proud to spearhead the ‘glyco-revolution’, pioneering the use of glycoscience for diagnostic and therapeutic benefit. Having the credibility and expertise to be able to offer our services to other companies will help get much-needed next generation products to market quicker.”

Continued concerns about coronavirus mutations and the rising incidence of influenza mean the need to address infectious disease has never been greater. The pharmaceutical world and, by default, society has become fixated with proteins or nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) as the main routes for developing diagnostics and therapeutics.

But glycoscience methodologies have the potential to pick up on new variants or mutations faster than standard tests, which typically work by detecting viral nucleic acids or proteins – both of which require prior knowledge about the virus structure. Glycoscience enables the early detection of potentially deadly mutant variants or viral hybrids capable of cross-species jumps, which can help to limit their spread.

But glycoscience is not limited to viruses. Iceni Glycoscience is broadening the scope of its operations as the role of carbohydrates in human disease becomes increasingly apparent.

“We recently transitioned the name of the company from Iceni Diagnostics to Iceni Glycoscience to better represent our core focus and broader research and development strategy, as well as our service," Martin explains.

“A rapidly expanding understanding of the glycobiology of other human and animal diseases, including cancer and autoimmunity, is providing new points of intervention to impact on these conditions, using glycan targets or glycan-based drugs to affect the progress and outcomes of these diseases.

“There is now an enormous buzz around the potential of glycoscience to deliver both diagnostic tests and new therapeutic interventions across a variety of applications in human and animal health.”

For more information, please visit www.iceniglycoscience.com