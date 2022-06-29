Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Is your business working towards a greener future?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Environmental and Sustainability Award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022 aims to celebrate those that stand out from the crowd when it comes to green credentials. The judges from Norse Group - Roger Smith, group safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ) director, and Andy Campbell, group environmental manager - explain why sustainability is so important.
Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?
Roger: I recognise the hard work and dedication of businesses within Norfolk and their contribution to making a change within environment, sustainability and social governance.
Companies and business leaders can make a meaningful change and being part of that is a passion I also share.
What do you bring to the judging process?
Andy: I have a wealth of knowledge and experience in this field. I understand what makes a business environmental and sustainable, how to implement change and consider the practical outputs required.
What have your previous experiences of judging been like?
Most Read
- 1 Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally
- 2 Train travellers set for another weekend of rail disruption
- 3 North Norfolk pub re-opens as a hotel
- 4 Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home
- 5 Mum trying to find lost 'heart' of daughter who died days after birthday
- 6 Woman in serious condition in hospital after crash between two cars and van
- 7 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
- 8 The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts
- 9 North Norfolk glamping site named among best in the UK
- 10 Abnormal load to travel through county on first day of Norfolk Show
Roger: I have judged several events in various roles across different organisations. With experience as a judge, I understand the requirements needed to be at the top in your field and what it takes to set yourself apart from other businesses.
What inspires you in business?
Andy: What inspires me most is the ability for people from different levels across an organisation to work towards a common goal. It is this unity in one cause which can make all the difference.
What will you be looking for in the winner?
Andy: I am looking for a business that understands the importance of being environmental and sustainable. Showcasing the appropriate commitment to reflect on the severity of no action in this area, as well as how they have innovated to mitigate the material impact their business has on the environment.
What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?
Roger: Be honest and open, giving a transparent baseline of your impact, as it is the only way to address your impact on the environment.
Own what you do and be proud of the commitment to showcasing how your business is sustainable by considering social, environmental, and economic factors.
Award criteria
This award will recognise a business that is able to demonstrate a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint across its value chain through innovative and sustainable practices, as well as always learning and sharing its experiences of this process with others to push the move to a green economy.
The judges are looking for businesses that can demonstrate enhancements to their environmental performance and promotion of the importance of greener business models at scale over the last 18 months.
They will also want to hear about future plans to increase sustainability.
To enter the Environmental and Sustainability Award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk