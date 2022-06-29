Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Is your business working towards a greener future?

The Environmental and Sustainability Award will recognise businesses that are pushing the move to a green economy - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Environmental and Sustainability Award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022 aims to celebrate those that stand out from the crowd when it comes to green credentials. The judges from Norse Group - Roger Smith, group safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ) director, and Andy Campbell, group environmental manager - explain why sustainability is so important.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

Roger: I recognise the hard work and dedication of businesses within Norfolk and their contribution to making a change within environment, sustainability and social governance.

Companies and business leaders can make a meaningful change and being part of that is a passion I also share.

Roger Smith, group safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ) director at Norse Group - Credit: Norse Group

What do you bring to the judging process?

Andy: I have a wealth of knowledge and experience in this field. I understand what makes a business environmental and sustainable, how to implement change and consider the practical outputs required.

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

Roger: I have judged several events in various roles across different organisations. With experience as a judge, I understand the requirements needed to be at the top in your field and what it takes to set yourself apart from other businesses.

What inspires you in business?

Andy: What inspires me most is the ability for people from different levels across an organisation to work towards a common goal. It is this unity in one cause which can make all the difference.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Andy: I am looking for a business that understands the importance of being environmental and sustainable. Showcasing the appropriate commitment to reflect on the severity of no action in this area, as well as how they have innovated to mitigate the material impact their business has on the environment.

Andy Campbell, group environmental manager at Norse Group - Credit: Norse Group

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Roger: Be honest and open, giving a transparent baseline of your impact, as it is the only way to address your impact on the environment.

Own what you do and be proud of the commitment to showcasing how your business is sustainable by considering social, environmental, and economic factors.

Award criteria

This award will recognise a business that is able to demonstrate a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint across its value chain through innovative and sustainable practices, as well as always learning and sharing its experiences of this process with others to push the move to a green economy.

The judges are looking for businesses that can demonstrate enhancements to their environmental performance and promotion of the importance of greener business models at scale over the last 18 months.

They will also want to hear about future plans to increase sustainability.

To enter the Environmental and Sustainability Award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk