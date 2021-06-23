Norfolk Business Awards: Time to celebrate your success

Published: 10:46 AM June 23, 2021

It has been a difficult year for almost every business in the land.

So it gives me great pleasure to be able to open the Norfolk Business Awards for nominations – we all deserve a chance to celebrate some incredibly hard-won success.

And (touch wood) we are hoping that this year we can do the ceremony in person – I can almost hear the champagne corks popping already.

Eastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The past 18 months have been extraordinary. There has been blood, sweat and plenty of tears along the way.

But amid the chaos there has also been an array of rousing stories, tales of innovation, invention and good old-fashioned

hard graft.

It is those attributes which have always spawned successful businesses. But during the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns everything had to happen all at once – and for months on end.

Very sadly, many perfectly decent firms have gone to the wall. Their failure, in almost all circumstances, was unavoidable.

But those that have survived – whether through an imaginative pivot or a bold move – will, I am certain, build towards a stronger future because of the struggle.

You and your businesses were there for everyone during the most terrifying peacetime period in the recent history of this proud, robust region.

The East of England hails you all – everyone from the CEOs to the sales staff, the drivers to the directors. You refused to be beaten.

And now is the time to reflect on that. To celebrate.

Last year’s online event was a huge success. But not having a physical ceremony allowed us to press reset and have a rethink.

So this year is going to be better than ever. We have new branding. And some refreshed categories.

Thanks to all our sponsors. Without them we would not be able to recognise the incredible feats of Norfolk businesses.

The nominations are open NOW. So pick a category – or a few – and get your entries in. My team and I cannot wait to hear your stories.

You have got until August 22 to sort your entries and, following that, a robust judging process will take place. The finalists will be announced on October 27.

And – cross all of your fingers – we cannot wait to welcome those who are nominated to Norfolk Showground, Norwich on Thursday, November 25.

You should be very proud of everything you’ve achieved. What better way to celebrate than by raising a glass or two with other business leaders in the autumn?

Hopefully now we can put the travails of the pandemic behind us and start looking forward to a brighter future.

Click here to enter the awards and for information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.



