Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Employer of the Year
- Credit: David Johnson Photographic
Entries are now opened for the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, highlighting the talent and commitment found in Norfolk's ever-changing business community.
Forecasts by the CIPD expect 38pc of people to change jobs in the next 18 months, so it’s no wonder that organisations want to be known as high-quality employers.
The competitive Employer of the Year category is the one that business leaders want to win, say sponsors Pure Executive and Birketts LLP.
“Being recognised as Employer of the Year is a true reflection of a progressive organisation as it’s all about their people,” said Jodie Woodrow, director at Pure Executive.
“Having a strong brand reputation as a high-quality employer, sets organisations apart in the eyes of future employees, investors and customers alike.”
She and fellow judge Lucy Churchill, partner at Birketts, said the award celebrates those who are attracting, developing and supporting their people to achieve business success, whilst treating everyone as an individual.
“Employer brand is important for many reasons and an organisation’s focus on its recruitment and retention is critical to success, particularly learning from the challenges and opportunities of the past 18 months,” said Lucy.
They said businesses that make the shortlist will be able to show how they have evolved their culture throughout the pandemic and how they are creating workplaces of the future that focus on the engagement of their employees.
“This award gives people a sense of belonging to their organisation and its brand. Winning this award will demonstrate to potential employees that a business is a great place to work,” said Lucy.
“In today’s competitive environment, building a strong, stable and resilient workforce is an essential element for the future of any business.”
Meet the sponsors
Pure Executive
As a leading executive search specialist, Pure Executive is dedicated to bringing exceptional board, senior leadership and chair appointments, for organisations across the East of England.
The team work closely with clients and candidates to align their values, motivations and expertise.
Drawing on a diverse network of long-standing connections, Pure applies rigorous, targeted search techniques to find the right leaders on both a national and global scale through its Executive search.
Birketts LLP
For more than 150 years, Birketts’ core belief has remained the same. The professional skill and integrity of its lawyers is its most important asset.
Birketts has more than 800 lawyers and colleagues working from offices across the East of England and London, sharing a common culture and commitment to client service.
With a reputation for being forward-thinking, ambitious and providing high-quality legal advice, Birketts is a leading regional law firm with an impressive national and international network of clients.
Award criteria
This award recognises the evolution of employee engagement and its impact on the workplace.
It looks to showcase organisations that have evolved a culture and ethos that is people centric.
The judges are looking for evidence in three areas of recognition, innovation, and progressive people strategies.
Entries to the Norfolk Business Awards close on Sunday, August 7. To enter, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk