Norfolk Business Awards: Employer of the Year

Published: 9:30 AM June 26, 2021

The Employer of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards recognises the evolution of employee engagement and its impact on the workplace. It looks to showcase organisations that have evolved a culture and ethos that is people centric.

“We expect organisations to demonstrate that they have a culture that listens, adapts and is brave and open to change,” said Lynn Walters, executive director of Pure Executive, who is co-judge of the award alongside Jeanette Wheeler, partner at Birketts.

“We’re looking for an organisation which has tried new things and recognised what has and hasn’t worked.”

Ms Wheeler adds that employee wellbeing was in the spotlight before the pandemic, but has the last year accelerated its priority level.

“Awareness of employee wellbeing has increased,” she said. “We have never been in a situation where so many more people have been working remotely, raising many different issues around wellbeing.

“Leaders have spoken out more and shown their vulnerability. We have heard some extraordinary stories about the care and support for their people.

“As the economy starts to open up fast, we are hearing of individuals being under considerable pressure and this puts a strain on their mental and physical health, so it will remain a key feature in future.”

So why should businesses take the time to enter this award?

“This award celebrates the organisations who are attracting, developing, and supporting their people to achieve business success, whilst treating everyone as an individual,” said Ms Walters.

“It’s a rapidly changing candidate landscape and the CIPD expects 38% of people to change jobs in the next 18 months. It is more important than ever for an organisation to future proof themselves and stand out from their competitors.

“Employer brand is important for many reasons and an organisation’s focus on its recruitment and retention is critical to success, particularly learning from the challenges and opportunities of the past 18 months.”

The judges are looking for evidence in three key areas: care, adaptability and innovative approach.

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.

Meet the Sponsors

Pure Executive

Pure Executive is the executive search division of Pure, the leading professional recruitment company for the East of England. Specialising in board appointments (both executive and non-executive), we work in partnership with privately owned organisations, non-profit and listed businesses across diverse industries, sourcing executive talent on a national and global basis.

We deliver both interim and permanent appointments and our services extend to board development, executive coaching, executive reward benchmarking and advising on developing inclusive people strategies.

As co-founders alongside eras, of the Best Employers Eastern Region programme, and achieving Gold Investors In People, employee engagement is close to our hearts.

Birketts

For more than 150 years, Birketts’ core belief has remained the same. The professional skill and integrity of our lawyers and support staff is our most important asset.

With a reputation for being forward-thinking and ambitious, Birketts is a leading regional law firm with an impressive national and international network of clients. We have over 750 lawyers and support staff working from offices across the East of England and London.