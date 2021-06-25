Norfolk Business Awards: Disruptor of the Year

Published: 2:00 PM June 25, 2021

The winner of the Disruptor of the Year award at this year's Norfolk Business Awards will have clear purpose and be disrupting their sector with their drive for forward-thinking change.

“Within traditionally established markets, disruption is often necessary to drive forward innovation and modernisation,” said James Shipp, who will be co-judging the award with Shaun Mary, both partners at Lovewell Blake.

“Highlighting disruptors and providing a spotlight enables future entrepreneurs to be inspired and allows us to rightly recognise the risks these businesses often take.”

The judges will be looking for evidence of a clear and assessed understanding of the need for change, as Mr Mary explains: “We live in a world where technological advancements are commonplace and quite often revolutionary for us all. Sometimes change comes in a stagnant sector or market with the true vision of a disruptor driving change in a way which, after the event, seems obvious. Leaders in this area are visionaries.”

The key to success is that the change is supported by a focussed implementation strategy.

“Turning an idea into a profitable business is not simple and many great ideas fail due to funding or cashflow shortages at the crucial moment,” said Mr Shipp. “A focussed strategy enables businesses to identify and proactively confront these challenges.”

For those considering entering, Mr Shipp believes it’s worth taking the time.

“The increased profile winners and finalists receive can be revolutionary,” he said. “Opening our eyes to these successful and highly talented business leaders can provide access to funding or investors, increased contacts (both locally and nationally) and significant traction online raising interest from stakeholders globally.”

Mr Mary adds: “We have seen many winners over the years utilise the award as a platform to growth, investment and public recognition. Business Awards Alumni speak for themselves and are now running many local and national household names.”

This award is open for both individuals and businesses to enter.

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.

