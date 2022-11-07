Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Meet the finalists for Director of the Year

The winner of the Director of the Year award, sponsored by FRP Advisory, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022 will be a business leader that is implementing plans that achieve growth and propelling their team towards success.

Here we meet the finalists for this year's Director of the Year award.

Julie Furnell – Mobilityways

Julie Furnell is managing director of Mobilityways, part of the Liftshare Group, which is a Norwich-based business that produces innovative climate tech, empowering large employers to measure, reduce and report their commuter emissions.

Mobilityways started life in the pandemic and its 30-strong team have quickly established a product that fits the market, supporting 250 large employers across the UK in achieving their net zero goals.

After taking a “well-deserved” place as director after taking the reins from the founder, the judges said that Julie has “grown the business and the team while juggling the challenges of work-life balance”.

They felt that she has effectively spotted and captialised on a gap in the market, recognising the growing need to tackle climate change, and has “redefined” the business, giving it a “clear, forward-facing direction”.

Ben Weaver, CEO of Outlook Publishing - Credit: Outlook Publishing

Ben Weaver – Outlook Publishing

Ben Weaver is the CEO of Outlook Publishing, an international B2B and B2C media and marketing company employing 50 staff in Norwich.

It is the publisher of global business titles including Africa Outlook, EME Outlook, APAC Outlook, North America Outlook, Mining Outlook and Outlook Travel, and also delivers content to its audiences through the publications’ related websites, multiple social media channels and bespoke corporate literature, including company brochures and reports.

The judges commended Ben for driving Outlook Publishing forward and said that he is “clearly passionate about the business and the team".

They praised his belief in developing his team through the creation of an internal promotion structure, together with his decision to delegate operational control to allow him to operate more strategically, and described him as a “driven leader who clearly understands his market”.

Gordon Anderson founded Cavell Healthcare in 2016 - Credit: Cavell Healthcare

Gordon Anderson – Cavell Healthcare

In 2016, Gordon Anderson founded Cavell Healthcare, a Norwich care provider offering nursing, care and support throughout East Anglia.

Gordon aims for the business to play an active role in the local community and Cavell Healthcare is a proud Norwich City Football Club Community Partner. Gordon was also recognised as a ‘Covid Hero’ by the House of Lords for the work of Cavell Healthcare during the pandemic.

The judges said that Gordon has developed “a great business, with a great team who enjoy working there” despite operating in “one of the most challenging sectors in business”.

The team at Cavell are clearly well supported, with in-house training and a buddy system, and Gordon showed clear evidence of investment in people and technology in recent years, which the judges said “has helped support business growth”.

Phin Robinson, founder of Pure Physiotherapy - Credit: Pure Physiotherapy

Phin Robinson – Pure Physiotherapy

After setting up Pure Physiotherapy in 2006, Phin Robinson has seen the company through year-on-year growth.

Pure provides expert physiotherapy services to partners in the NHS, corporate health and the wider public across East Anglia and the rest of the UK and boasts a team of over 200 clinicians. Over 30,000 consultations are delivered each month to help people manage their musculoskeletal issues.

Praising his passion for the business and the fact that he still works “on the ground” providing clinical input, the judges said that Phin has built “a highly successful organisation that has successfully expanded and continues to deliver growth and success" locally and nationally.

They added that Phin manages the countrywide team well and has dealt with a number of challenges along the way, but has come out the other side stronger.