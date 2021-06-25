Published: 9:30 AM June 25, 2021

An effective customer service strategy and the excellence of employees, delivering great service, day in, day out, is at the heart of the Norfolk Business Awards' Customer Excellence Award, says judge Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia.

“A clear focus and understanding of customers’ needs is an attribute that marks out the best businesses,” said Mr Denby, who will co-judge the award. “It enables companies to attract customers and retain them, thereby enabling the business to grow and succeed.”

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia - Credit: Greater Anglia



These attributes will mark out the best companies in this year’s Customer Excellence Award.

“Every business that succeeds does so by winning, keeping and satisfying its customers,” adds Mr Denby. “Only by really understanding their needs can you effectively attract, retain and satisfy them.”

The judges will be looking for evidence of customer-driven initiatives designed to raise service standards and increase customer satisfaction.

The winner of this award will be a business that is able to demonstrate how they exemplify outstanding customer service, consistently delivered at the highest level, by a customer-focused individual or team.

“These awards enable businesses to show how they are consistently doing their best for customers and seeking to continuously improve their performance,” said Mr Denby.

“From product development to service delivery to the handling of service problems, every aspect of the customer experience drives customer loyalty and better commercial performance, so it’s a chance to illustrate the effectiveness of your overall customer service strategy.”

And for the business which wins the award, Mr Denby says it provides a high-profile, independent endorsement

of your customer service strategy and approach through a well-respected awards scheme.

“Previous winners have gone on to strengthen their business performance and enhance their role in the communities that they serve,” he said.

“Such recognition can only reinforce and build your business’ reputation and potentially underpin even greater success in the future.”

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.

Meet the Sponsor

Greater Anglia is proud to be sponsoring the Customer Excellence award in this year’s Norfolk Business Awards. We’re passionate about delivering excellent customer service and ensuring that the railways play their full part in helping our region to be both economically prosperous and a wonderful place to live.

We are therefore committed to consistently raising customer service standards.

We now have a complete fleet of brand new trains, operating on all our Norfolk routes, transforming the travelling environment, providing more comfortable journeys, increasing seating capacity and improving reliability, as part of a £1.4 billion investment programme.