Norfolk Business Awards: Changing Lives Special Recognition Award

At this year's Norfolk Business Awards, the judges of the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award will be looking for a clear focus on how management and staff deliver noticeable improvements to the lives, health and environment of the people in the places that they operate in.

The award will recognise businesses that have a clear strategy to go above and beyond normal expectations to make a positive impact on local communities.

“In the world in which we live today, those who treat corporate responsibility as part of their business and are authentic are those who stand the best chance of survival and growth,” said co-judge David Parfrey, chief executive officer of Norwich Research Park.

“It is key for businesses to show authenticity in their corporate social responsibility.

“In social media, a company’s reputation can be destroyed in minutes. It’s important for businesses to understand the community in which they work and live, to respect that community and to support it.”

Mr Parfrey also highlighted the positive impact entering this award can have on staff.

“It should be recognised as a celebration and recognition for the entire company, and an opportunity to reflect on everyone’s contribution in the business. And it’s an opportunity to demonstrate to the wider community who you are, what you do, what you are good at and what you have contributed.

“By entering, you can also see what other businesses are doing, not necessarily competitors but others bringing best practice that you can learn from. And it can also be part of defining your own journey by saying we aspire to enter, we aspire to make the final four, we aspire to win. These can be milestones for achievement.”

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22.

Meet the Sponsor

Norwich Research Park is home to a wealth of world-leading research. Its 3,000 scientists and clinicians work in some

of the areas of greatest importance to society today, including food, health and climate change.

The unique mix that blends a major university teaching hospital with a leading university and internationally-important research institutes provides an unbroken chain, each part aiding the progression of another.

Our people are gaining new knowledge of soil, plants, therapeutics and diagnostics, food, nutrition, health and healthy ageing, all underpinned by world-leading genomics.