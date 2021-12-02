Founder and CEO of Developing Experts, Sarah-Jane Mintey MBE, has been named winner of the Business Person of the Year award, sponsored by FRP Advisory, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Founded by Sarah-Jane in 2015, Developing Experts is a digital education platform that delivers 700 online science lessons and experiments to children aged 4–14. The technology company helps schools teach science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and inspires pupils into future careers in the field.

In 2020, Sarah-Jane was recognised as one of the 10 most influential female founders in the tech industry and was awarded an MBE for her services to education.

The judges were inspired by Sarah-Jane’s path from teacher to business leader, adding that she has done it all with a positive outlook and a smile so often missing from CEO’s faces.

The genesis behind Developing Experts is Sarah-Jane’s passion for the next generation. Developing Experts has achieved much more than just a healthy bottom line – it has helped young people excel. As the years go by and our young people reach their goals, the legacy of Sarah-Jane’s drive and ambition will become more and more evident.

“I’m honoured to be crowned Business Person of the Year, which has only been possible thanks to the team around me,” said Sarah-Jane Mintey.

“I’m grateful to our chairman, Patrick Smith, and board member, Barry Chevallier Guild, for their unwavering support, and to Shane Morgan and Katie Barrie for co-leading Developing Experts to help it become the company it has become.”





About the Sponsor

FRP Advisory is one of the UK’s largest independent business advisory firms.

With a growing team of 25 in East Anglia (following the acquisition of Norwich based JDC Corporate Finance), FRP advises local business owners on buying and selling businesses, management buy outs, raising debt and equity finance and business growth.

Nationally, FRP provides a wide range of services with its team of more than 510 people operating from 22 offices.





The finalists

Christine Malcolm – The Maids Head Hotel

Christine Malcolm has been general manager of The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich since 2009. During that time she has project-managed the multi-million-pound programme of renovation and refurbishment of the award-winning hotel.

The judges commended Christine’s boldness in making the right choices for the business, even if that involves taking the difficult path. Under her guidance, The Maids Head has become a destination hotel in the city.

James Groves – Indigo Swan

James Groves joined energy consultancy Indigo Swan in 2010

and became the company’s managing director in 2019.

Under his leadership in 2020 and 2021, Indigo Swan has enjoyed its most successful years to date. The company’s firm focus on people is driven by James, and the judges agreed that this investment in development will continue paying off in years to come.

They added that, with James at the helm, there are bright times ahead for the business.

Julie Hunt – Face to Face Finance

Julie Hunt is founder and managing director of Face to Face Finance, an independent financial advice firm based in Norwich.

Julie recently launched The Money Compass, a podcast and online community aimed at helping female business owners

take control of their finances, and has also published her first book, The Money Compass: An insider’s guide to financial success.

The judges were impressed by Julie’s understanding that reinvesting time and money into her team would build loyalty

and, ultimately, success.