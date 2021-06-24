Norfolk Business Awards: Business Person of the Year

Published: 9:30 AM June 24, 2021

The Business Person of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards is open to entrants of all levels within the business community. The winner may be a business leader who has worked in the industry for many years or an entrepreneur who is accelerating their career with speed.

“It’s not necessarily about the individual’s skill set, but about how they’ve contributed to the growth of a business and the impact that this has had on the local community,” explains Joanne Price, senior manager at Norwich-based FRP Advisory and co-judge of the award.

“Whether they’re a highly experienced business owner or a young entrepreneur, they’re all navigating their own route to success and deserve to be recognised for their achievements.”

The winner will also be a role model for the next generation of business people, contributing to the growth of local economies.

“Local entrepreneurs and business leaders can be much more relatable to young people here in Norfolk and their achievements can help to drive the ambitions of others who want to replicate this success,” says Mrs Price. “This all makes a positive contribution to our local community and helps to retain talent in the region.”

Winning this award can also bring prestige to an individual’s or business’ reputation - providing the recognition that’s so deserved during the challenges of the pandemic.

“These awards also serve to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the whole team behind a business’ success, whilst also being a sign of quality for both existing and new customers and suppliers,” says Mrs Price.

Joanne Price, senior manager at FRP Advisory - Credit: FRP Advisory



“People should enter to be recognised for the years of hard work and dedication that they have contributed to the business and local community here in Norfolk. But also, to share and promote the substantial impact they’ve made to the local and national economy – many are a force to be reckoned with and they deserve their time in the spotlight!”

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.

Meet the Sponsor

FRP is one of the UK’s largest independent business advisory firms specialising in corporate finance, forensic services, corporate restructuring, pensions advisory and debt advisory.

FRP has a strong reputation and track record for creating, preserving and recovering value across a range of complex situations. Its advisers work at board level, with investors, lenders, government and regulatory bodies, plus other professionals and individuals requiring professional support.

FRP advises across multiple sectors and all business sizes, however it principally services smaller and mid-market companies.

FRP has 22 offices throughout the UK, including Norwich and Essex, and comprises more than 480 staff.