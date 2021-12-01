Cornwall Insight has been announced as the winner of the Business of the Year award, sponsored by Barclays, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Based in Norwich, Cornwall Insight provides independent research, analysis, training and consulting to businesses and stakeholders engaged in the Great British, Irish and Australian energy markets.

Winner of the Employer of the Year award, as well as the Business of the Year award, Cornwall Insight has established a successful model which puts it in the top tier of management consultants in the energy, utilities and environmental sector, proven by its excellent customer feedback, impressive revenue growth and sustainable relationships during 16 years in business.

Cornwall Insight is often asked to provide secondees to government and independent bodies to help develop long-term strategies for the ever-changing and highly-regulated energy markets.

The judges were blown away by Cornwall Insight for its all-round business. Its unique experience and expertise in energy production, delivery and regulation place the company at the heart of the transition to net-zero, providing businesses and policymakers with advice and insights.

Having expanded over the past 10 years to more than 100 staff, and with offices in Norwich, London and Australia, Cornwall Insight is set for further growth following COP26 as the challenge governments face has become even clearer, and the need for Cornwall Insight’s services and guidance becomes even more apparent.

The judges agreed that this is a business very much built to help us through the challenging times we face and a true ambassador for the Norfolk region.

“It is great that we have won this award given the quality of the businesses in Norfolk,” said Gareth Miller, chief executive officer of Cornwall Insight.

“Our big objective over the last 18 months has been to create an inspiring and secure place for our people to work, where we are clear on our purpose, and the values we live by in pursuing it.

“We know we can always improve, and I took away a lot of great ideas from the other finalists. But for our people and their work to be recognised through this award is absolutely incredible. I am really proud to stand with them and be a part of this team.”





About the sponsor

Barclays is a British universal bank diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Barclays’ businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by a service company that provides technology, operations and functional services across the group.





The finalists

e-Pharmacy

With consumer focus on personal wellbeing increasing over recent years, demand for rapid and simple access to health services and products has grown. e-Pharmacy is particularly well placed to serve this need.

Winner of the Scale-Up Business of the Year award, e-Pharmacy’s strategy of innovation, agility and sustainability has seen it thrive in a rapidly-changing economic environment.

The business offers a safe and affordable service that meets customers’ preferences to engage digitally, and has many more ideas for new products and services. The judges are greatly anticipating e-Pharmacy’s future growth.

PlantGrow

Winner of the Marketing Innovation Award, PlantGrow is flourishing with its focus on sustainable crop production and protecting biodiversity. PlantGrow is the first business in the UK to produce an award-winning range of completely organic-approved fertiliser products made from a renewable energy process, with no chemicals, no peat and no animal waste.

The judges look forward to the continued expansion of PlantGrow over the coming year and were impressed by the company’s exciting product proposition and its potentially huge market opportunity.

R13 Recruitment

Winner of the Customer Excellence Award, R13 Recruitment is a highly-impressive business with incredible placement statistics and plaudits from global platform providers and clients alike. R13 Recruitment is a worthy finalist for the Business of the Year award because of what it has achieved during a turbulent period for the recruitment sector.

The impact of lockdown and furlough has led to huge labour market uncertainty and churn, while the delayed introduction of IR35 in April 2021 has added further complexity to an already complex market. The judges praised R13 Recruitment’s excellent performance against this backdrop.