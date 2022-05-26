Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Small Business of the Year

Upp is proud to be sponsoring the Small Business of the Year award - Credit: Upp

The Norfolk Business Awards 2022, which are now open for entries, look to shine a light on businesses of all sizes from across the region.

Open to businesses with a turnover of up to £1m, the Small Business of the Year category celebrates those smaller enterprises throughout the region that are demonstrating excellence in all areas.

Small businesses are often firmly embedded in their local communities and play a key role in driving innovation, supporting the growth of the economy and contributing to local initiatives.

Broadband provider Upp, the sponsor of this category, prides itself on going the extra mile for the communities it serves and this is an essential value that it will be looking for in the winner.

For many small businesses, finding something that sets you apart from competitors can be crucial in ensuring the company’s continued growth in a crowded market place, and Upp said that being able to proudly display the Norfolk Business Award’s winner icon immediately gives your business a positive point of differentiation.

It’s been an incredibly challenging year for businesses of all sizes, and Upp believes that recognition from the Norfolk Business Awards can act as an endorsement for the decisions your company has made over the last 12 months, as well as a respected seal of approval for potential customers across the region and beyond.

In addition to this, Upp said that the event itself is a great networking opportunity and a lot of fun to be a part of.

Meet the sponsor

Upp is proud to be rolling out its next level broadband to businesses and homes across the East of England, starting in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

Its full-fibre network is entirely built and owned by Upp, meaning gigabit speeds (upload and download), incredible reliability and experts based in your area for same day call outs.

Upp is based just down the road in Peterborough, and so far it has hired over 140 people from across the region to help take the business to the next level.

Award criteria

This category is open to businesses with a turnover of up to £1m and will be looking for all-round excellence in business.

The judging will focus on trading performance and future objectives, the competitive advantage of the business, and will look at examples of specific strategies which have driven business growth.

If your business achievements are impressive, then this award is for you.

Entries to the Norfolk Business Awards close on Sunday, August 7. To enter, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk