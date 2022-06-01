Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Outstanding Achievement award
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Norfolk Business Awards are a chance to celebrate all that’s brilliant about Norfolk businesses, and the Outstanding Achievement award will recognise a transformative approach to business, said judge Tim Seeley, head of corporate banking at Barclays East Anglia.
“We are shrinking violets here, we don’t like to show off too brashly, but these awards give us a chance to show the depth and breadth of what we have in Norfolk,” said Mr Seeley.
Tim loves judging, enjoying meeting the businesses and the panel’s lively debate drawing up the shortlist.
“Though figures naturally have to come into it, the Outstanding Achievement award is not just about having a well-run business,” he said. “It is about those people or companies making a wider contribution than just a financial one.
“It’s very tough to measure because it should be a winner that you see and you just know – everyone can see the impact they’ve had.”
Tim added that this isn’t a short-term award; the winner will have consistently made an outstanding contribution to the local economy or industry.
“We will be looking for an organisation or individual that has outperformed the sector or added value for a sustained period.”
Tim explained that entering the awards is a way for employees and businesses to appreciate their strengths and recognise their achievements, promoting good business practice and helping businesses to grow.
“It is good for the business and great for the staff. You cannot underestimate the pride that comes from winning an award,” he said.
“This award was originally called the Denise Anderson award and she was such an obvious choice for an outstanding achievement award – she was someone who had given so much of herself both to her business and her community and made a positive difference.
“Then, sadly, of course, she died, and the award was named after her. She was very much a trail blazer, showing how it’s possible to make a positive difference.”
Meet the sponsor
Barclays is a British universal bank. It is diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography.
Its businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by a service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the group.
Award criteria
Nominations are welcome for this award celebrating the achievement of an individual or group which has played a transformative role in both their business and also in the wider business community.
They are a person or group whose achievements have helped put Norfolk firmly on the map as an innovative and dynamic place to live and work.
The Outstanding Achievement award is not just a look back over a career but also a look at the impact this business person or group is having both on the present and the future.
Entries to the Norfolk Business Awards close on Sunday, August 7. To enter, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk