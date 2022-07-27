Last chance to be recognised among county’s best at Norfolk Business Awards

There's still time to enter the Norfolk Business Awards and be recognised among the county's top businesses - Credit: Matthew Potter Photographer and Videographer

As the deadline approaches, there’s still time to enter the Norfolk Business Awards 2022 for a chance to be recognised among Norfolk’s top companies.

The past few years have presented numerous obstacles for the business community, and organisations across the country have had to remain incredibly resilient in order to overcome these challenges – embracing innovation, integrating digital technologies and listening to customer feedback to ensure continued growth.

The Norfolk Business Awards 2022 present a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on these outstanding companies and celebrate the best and brightest of our region.

For the winners, a Norfolk Business Award is not only a badge of honour demonstrating the dedication of your team and the effectiveness of your strategy over the past 12 months, but it can also act as a symbol of excellence for current and future customers and a positive driver for staff.

Management consultancy Cornwall Insight won both the Employer of the Year and Business of the Year awards at last year’s Norfolk Business Awards. It says that the accolades have encouraged the whole team to continue driving the business forward.

“Winning two awards shined a light on the hard work and dedication of everybody at Cornwall Insight,” said CEO Gareth Miller. “It was a huge boost for the team, who are at the heart of our business, and has inspired us to move forward with even more enthusiasm as we work in our mission to enable customers to achieve the net zero transition.”

Yellow Brick Mortgages won the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award at the 2021 ceremony. Managing director Stephen Perkins said that the team “were all extremely proud of the recognition and sense of achievement” that came from winning the award.

“To be recognised for something that is so fundamental to our ethos, and also from such a selection of amazing local companies who are having huge positive impacts on our community, makes us very proud,” he said.

“We have grown massively in our first three and a half years, we feel due to breaking the mould as a business to focus everything around our clients and the community, and we look forward to continuing to expand, with that as our foundation.”

Rebecca Headon, co-director at R13 Recruitment, which won last year’s Customer Excellence Award, had some sound advice for those who are considering entering this year’s awards.

“As the deadline for applications approaches, now is the time to review your application, get someone else to review it (and challenge it) to make sure you have concisely and articulately answered the questions, gather evidence and get ready to hit the submit button. Not started yet? There is still time if you get your skates on!”

You have until Sunday, August 7 to submit your entries and then the judging process will begin.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Norfolk Showground on Thursday, November 24.

Award categories

Norfolk Business of the Year

Sponsored by Barclays

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by Upp

Medium Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Sponsored by Jarrold Training

Customer Excellence Award

Sponsored by Greater Anglia

Digital Business of the Year

Sponsored by Archant Marketing Services

Director of the Year

Sponsored by FRP Advisory

Employer of the Year

Sponsored by Birketts and Pure Executive

Environmental and Sustainability Award

Sponsored by Norse Group

Growth Business of the Year

Sponsored by University of East Anglia

To view the full award criteria and submit an entry to the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, please visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk