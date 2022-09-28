TV presenter Jake Humphrey set to host Norfolk Business Awards

Jake Humphrey will host the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, which take place at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, November 24 - Credit: Alecsandra Raluca Dragoi

The best of Norfolk business will gather at a black-tie celebration event in November to discover the winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, and joining them will be sports broadcaster and host Jake Humphrey.

Firms of different sizes, sectors and types will be recognised at the Norfolk Business Awards, which takes place at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, November 24.

Tickets are now on sale for the celebration event, which is always a highlight in the local business calendar - and the addition of Jake Humphrey as host will only add to the excitement. From being the face of Premier League and Champions League football on BT Sport, to hosting BBC’s Bafta-winning Formula One coverage, Jake is one of the most popular and respected sports broadcasters in the UK.

“I am so excited to be hosting the Norfolk Business Awards this year,” said Jake. “Not only do I still live locally, I also run my businesses from Norfolk and I’m a staunch defender and supporter of Norfolk talent.

“I believe it’s time to shout louder about what we offer, and celebrate more deeply what we have achieved. I can’t wait to meet, congratulate and share my feelings with teams from the top performing businesses in our region.”

The Norfolk Business Awards 2022 will see winners across 11 categories. Pictured are last year's winners - Credit: Matthew Potter Photographer and Videographer

This year’s awards feature on the theme of “growth” and will recognise businesses and individuals across 10 categories, with four finalists in each category due to be announced at the beginning of November.

Victoria Blake, director of commercial events and projects at Archant, the organisers of the awards, said: “We are very excited for this year’s Norfolk Business Awards, bringing together the brilliant business community to celebrate their success.

“It’s the biggest business awards event in the East and we're delighted to welcome home-grown talent Jake Humphrey to host the awards.

“Our theme this year is growth, and we can't think of a better person to present these awards with the huge growth of his career and the great success of the High Performance podcast, which I have no doubt many of our sponsors and finalists listen to and will gain insight and inspiration from.”

Table packages and individual tickets to the Norfolk Business Awards are available to buy now at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk/tickets