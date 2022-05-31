Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Growth Business of the Year

The UEA is a big supporter of growth businesses and the role they play in the economy - Credit: UEA

The Norfolk Business Awards 2022 are open for entries and if you're growing your business it's a great opportunity to be loud and proud and celebrate.

The Growth Business of the Year award recognises businesses that are successfully managing growth.

“Growth businesses play a vital role in the economy. As we look to the future it is important to celebrate and recognise those that have sustained year on year growth and their contribution to the economy,” said judge Prof Laura Bowater, academic director for innovation at University of East Anglia (UEA), which is sponsoring the category.

“Sustained, year-on-year growth given the challenges over the last few years is a huge achievement,” she said.

Fellow judge, Julie Schofield, head of business partnerships at UEA, said entering was an opportunity to review your business.

“By spending a bit of time analysing your successes, and how you have navigated the pitfalls, you may realise a new direction of travel or spot an additional opportunity. As a growth business, you may discover you have put more effort in one area and need to make improvements or greater focus on others.”

Julie Schofield, head of business partnerships at UEA - Credit: UEA

She said there were great benefits to entering: “There’s an opportunity to network with other winning businesses – exchanging knowledge and benefiting from collective experience.

“Finally, there is the satisfaction of knowing that your vision, hard work and business talent has been recognised by your peers.”

Prof Laura Bowater urged businesses to enter: “Tell us your vision for the business and explain why you are passionate about it – enthusiasm is contagious!”

Prof Laura Bowater, academic director for innovation at UEA - Credit: UEA

Meet the sponsor

University of East Anglia (UEA) is a UK top 30 university and a globally significant centre of research that drives global change. It is ranked in the top 50 globally for research citations.

Known for its good student experience, it was awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework.

It is also a leading member of Norwich Research Park, one of Europe’s biggest concentrations of researchers in the fields of environment, health and plant science.

UEA has a track record of successful collaboration with large companies, startups and SMEs, and can facilitate access to a wide range of funding opportunities for businesses and other organisations.

Award criteria

This award celebrates organisations that have achieved at least 20pc year-on-year financial growth for the last three years.

It highlights businesses that have expanded market share as well as growth in customers and/or employees.

Entrants will show a clear strategy and ambition for further growth, with defined values and mission, investment and clear managerial leadership.

Entries to the Norfolk Business Awards close on Sunday, August 7. To enter, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk