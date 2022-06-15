Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Shining a spotlight on Norfolk’s diverse growing businesses

The Growth Business of the Year award will recognise businesses that have expanded market share as well as growth in customers and/or employees - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Growth Business of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022 will recognise companies that have continued to move forward in the face of the challenges of the past few years. We spoke to category judges, Prof Laura Bowater, academic director for innovation, and Julie Schofield, head of business partnerships, both from University of East Anglia (UEA).

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

Julie: Since its inception, UEA has played an important civic role in our local community by supporting local enterprises and businesses.

We are keen to bring our knowledge and expertise to help Norwich and Norfolk grow and develop as a vibrant sustainable region.

Supporting businesses through the Norfolk Business Awards is something that we feel passionate about, as a civic university.

Prof Laura Bowater, academic director for innovation at UEA - Credit: UEA

What do you bring to the judging process?

Laura: We bring our previous experiences as judges of the Knowledge Pioneer and Start-up categories from the last few years.

Within UEA, we have also supported our colleagues as they take their germ of an idea and steadily grow it into thriving business.

We also bring enthusiasm, and a genuine curiosity to hear about the different personal journeys, vision and ethos that underpin our local businesses.

Julie Schofield, head of business partnerships at UEA - Credit: UEA

What inspires you in business?

Julie: We are inspired by businesses that can demonstrate collaboration, empowerment, respect and ambition. These are our own institutional values.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Laura: We’re looking for a business that is successfully managing growth. Sustained year-on-year growth given the challenges over the last few years is a huge achievement.

We would urge any business looking to enter this category to look at the different criteria and to show how you meet this within your application.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Julie: Give it a go! The entry process can be a valuable opportunity to take a good look at your business and achievements.

Don’t assume the judges know about your business – make sure you explain what you do and why, and check you fulfil all the category criteria.

Tell us your vision for the business and explain why you are passionate about it – enthusiasm is contagious!

Award criteria

This award celebrates organisations that have achieved at least 20pc year-on-year financial growth for the last three years.

It highlights businesses that have expanded market share as well as growth in customers and/or employees.

Entrants will show a clear strategy and ambition for further growth, with defined values and mission, investment and clear managerial leadership.

To enter the Growth Business of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk