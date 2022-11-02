Finalists announced for Norfolk Business Awards 2022

The best of the best in Norfolk business has been recognised in the list of finalists for the Norfolk Business Awards 2022.

There are four finalists in each of the nine categories, and the winners, plus those that have been successful in the Norfolk Business of the Year and Outstanding Achievement awards, will be announced at the ceremony to be held at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, November 24, hosted by Jake Humphrey.

Jake Humphrey will host the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, which take place at the Norfolk showground on Thursday, November 24 - Credit: ALECSANDRA RALUCA DRAGOI

This year has thrown up its fair share of difficulties – but against all the odds the region continues to punch above its weight. That is down to the ingenuity, entrepreneurship and sheer hard graft of the staff and bosses of all of our businesses.

All of us deserved a smoother year after the horrors of lockdown and the pandemic. But life, just like business, does not work like that. And yet still we carry on. Still we turn profits. And still we grow.

Growth is the theme of this year’s awards. And even in the hardest of times, with perhaps even tougher days to come, this region’s business community will remain positive and focus on growing – bigger, stronger and more resilient.

The finalists for the Norfolk Business Awards 2022 will find out who takes the top spots at the awards night at Norfolk Showground on November 24 - Credit: Matt potter

And this year Archant – the publisher of the Eastern Daily Press – has grown. The firm was acquired early this year by Newsquest Media Group, one of the largest regional news publishers in the UK. Together, we have a portfolio of more than 250 local news and magazine brands, with a digital audience in excess of 40 million monthly users and more than seven million readers a week in print.

This has been an exciting transition, and over the coming months you will see the Archant brand change to LOCALiQ. This is Newsquest’s digital marketing services arm, which provides market-leading technology and insights to help small and medium-sized businesses scale their business in a rapidly-evolving digital landscape.

But our commitment to the business community remains. In fact, with the added might and insight of LOCALiQ, we are more driven than ever before to promote this region.

This year, our headline sponsor is Barclays. Tim Seeley, Barclays head of East Anglia mid-corporate banking said: “Barclays has been a headline sponsor of the Norfolk Business Awards for many years and feel it is important that the achievements of companies in the area are given a platform such as this to show what they have done and how it benefits the wider economy.

“Despite continued economic challenges, the Norfolk business community has once again stayed positive and will be looking to the future for growth.

“It is with great excitement that I look forward to one of the highlights of the year and also to congratulate all of the finalists.”

This year the event will be supporting Pricilla Bacon Hospice and there will be a chance to donate on the awards night at Norfolk Showground on November 24.

The Norfolk Business Awards is a highlight in the local business calendar - Credit: Matt Brasnett

Suffolk Business Awards 2022 finalists

Small Business of the Year - sponsored by Upp

Chadwicks

MAD-HR

Meantime

The Feed

Medium Business of the Year - sponsored by Eastern Daily Press

Direct Plants

Fountain Partnership

Poultec Training

Pure Physiotherapy

Large Business of the Year - sponsored by Jarrold Training

Anglian Demolition and Asbestos

Lisa Angel

Morgan Sindall Construction

NielsenIQ Brandbank

Customer Excellence Award - sponsored by Greater Anglia

Fosters Solicitors

Lovell Partnerships

MAD-HR

Potters Resorts

Director of the Year - sponsored by FRP

Ben Weaver - Outlook Publishing

Gordon Anderson - Cavell Healthcare

Julie Furnell - Mobilityways

Phin Robinson - Pure Physiotherapy

Employer of the Year - sponsored by Pure Executive and Birketts

Big C Cancer Charity

Breakwater IT

QMS International

The AF Group

Environment & Sustainability Award - sponsored by Norse Group

Aquaterra Energy

Buzz Off

Mobilityways

SaxonAir

Growth Business of the Year - sponsored by UEA

AVANT Tecno UK

Hamilton Blake Consultants LLP

Minors & Brady

The Goat Shed Farm Shop & Kitchen

Digital Business of the Year - sponsored by LOCALiQ