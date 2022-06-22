‘Success is seen through the happiness of staff and contribution to the community’

The Director of the Year award will recognise someone who is passionate about their business and those that work within it - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Director of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022 is open to business leaders at all stages of their career, who are driving business growth through careful planning and development of their team. Here we find out what Joanne Price, associate director at FRP Advisory and the judge for this category, thinks makes a great business leader.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

After graduating from university, I started my career at a large accountancy firm here in Norfolk, before moving to JDC Corporate Finance, a smaller independent corporate finance specialist based in Norwich.

I joined FRP in 2020 as a senior manager in corporate finance, following the acquisition of the JDC Group.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

I am very proud of my roots in Norfolk and I have always been passionate about helping local businesses to achieve their goals.

These awards provide an opportunity to promote great individuals and businesses.

What do you bring to the judging process?

I have met a lot of business leaders in my career in all sectors and sizes across the UK, but you do not spot an inspiring, successful leader just by meeting them or by looking at the financial results – their success is seen through the happiness of their staff and their contribution to the local community.

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

I judged this category last year and met some amazing business leaders – it just shows what a great region we live in.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Passion. Someone who is passionate about their business and those that work within it.

This award highlights the hard work and achievements of the whole team behind a business and I’d like to see someone who really embodies this – and works for the good of the business, its people and the local community.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Don’t hold back. Have confidence in your achievements and don’t be afraid to shout about your successes! Entering awards can also be good for business, from increasing credibility and profile raising, to attracting talent and motivating employees.

Award criteria

Director of the Year is open to entrants of all levels within the business community.

The winner may be a business leader who has worked in the industry for many years or an entrepreneur who is accelerating their career with speed.

The judges will be looking for evidence of individuals that have implemented plans that ultimately achieve business growth.

To enter the Director of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk