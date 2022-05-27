Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Director of the Year

The FRP Advisory team in East Anglia provide corporate finance services to businesses of all sizes - Credit: FRP Advisory

The Norfolk Business Awards 2022 are open for entries and The Director of the Year award aims to highlight a business leader that is driving their company forward, whether they are at the start of their career or have been in the industry for decades.

Judge Joanne Price, associate director at FRP Advisory, explained that it is important to recognise the achievements of the region’s entrepreneurs and business leaders. “Not only are they responsible for leading the growth of businesses, but they also play a significant role as employers in our local community and as role models for the next generation.

“Their achievements can help to drive the ambitions of others who want to replicate this success, which makes a positive contribution to our local community and helps to retain talent in the region.”

She continued: “These awards not only provide individuals with the opportunity to be recognised for their hard work and dedication, but they are also a platform to promote the great companies and individuals we have in Norfolk.”

Joanne Price, associate director at FRP Advisory - Credit: FRP Advisory

The winner of Director of the Year could be at any stage of their career, so what will Joanne be looking for when judging the entrants?

“The key thing is how an individual has contributed to the growth of a business, solved challenges and the way in which this has impacted employees and the local community.

“No matter the stage in their career or the stage the business is in its life cycle, they are all navigating their own route to success and should be recognised for their achievements.”

Meet the sponsor

FRP is one of the UK’s largest independent business advisory firms, specialising in corporate finance, debt advisory, forensic services and corporate restructuring.

The FRP team of 24 in East Anglia specialise in advising owners of businesses of all sizes, throughout the business life cycle – from raising capital to support growth and making acquisitions, through to valuing and selling businesses.

Every business is unique and FRP’s approach is focused on finding the

right solution for the client.

Award criteria

Director of the Year is open to entrants of all levels within the business community. The winner may be a business leader who has worked in the industry for many years or an entrepreneur who is accelerating their career with speed.

The judges will be looking for evidence of individuals that have implemented plans that ultimately achieve business growth.

Entries to the Norfolk Business Awards close on Sunday, August 7. To enter, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk