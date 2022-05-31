Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Digital Business of the Year

The Archant Marketing Services team has the knowledge to help businesses thrive through its range of print and digital marketing products - Credit: Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards, which aim to celebrate our vibrant business community and those that make it stand out, are now open for entries.

The Digital Business of the Year award will be awarded to a business that stands out for its ability to perform either online or by the way it uses digital technologies in its day-to-day operations to thrive and grow.

Judges will look for businesses using digital technologies and resources to drive day-to-day business operations, developing revenue and performance and delivering personalised, meaningful experiences to customers.

The award will go to the business that has delivered an outstanding digital customer journey, showing responsiveness to customers’ needs, with the business results and growth to match. Judges will be looking for businesses that have used digital innovation and e-commerce to achieve growth, exceptional customer experience and increased financial performance.

Winning the award will provide a significant boost to a business with the ability to use the acclamation in their own marketing; something they will already do well.

There are five key areas that the judges will focus on in selecting the finalists and the overall winner.

The judges will be looking for the business to demonstrate a clear and defined strategy for growth.

The winning business will exhibit clear values and a sense of mission that stands out in all they do.

The award will also take into account clear evidence of an understanding of the environmental impact of the business and a strategy to successfully deal with that in order to limit it.

The judges will also evaluate the level of innovation in digital technologies or online presence and performance shown by the business.

Serving the customer through digital initiatives and procedures will be a key part of what the winning business will demonstrate.

Each of the areas detailed above will be weighed by the judges to select the business through all these areas of contribution and performance.

Meet the sponsor

Archant has served the communities it lives and breathes for over a century, and in 2022 it is proud to call itself more than a publisher, and more than an agency.

Publisher of four daily newspapers, around 50 weekly newspapers and 80 consumer and contract magazines, including the EDP and Norfolk Magazine, Archant has been working with large and small businesses for decades, bringing them together with readers and communities in the way only a trusted local press can.

Now, Archant brings its years of experience together with high-performing digital platforms that allow it to reach more people than ever before.

The Marketing Services teams have the knowledge to help businesses thrive through Archant’s range of print and digital marketing products.

From digital display to SEO, content marketing to email, and social media to PPC, Archant Marketing Services has the right solutions to reach your target audience and convert browsers into customers, while keeping track of your results along the way.

Entries to the Norfolk Business Awards close on Sunday, August 7. To enter, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk