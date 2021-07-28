‘We are inspired by business that can demonstrate collaboration, empowerment, respect and ambition’

Published: 9:30 AM July 28, 2021

UEA plays an important civic role in the local community by supporting local enterprises and businesses - Credit: UEA

The Start-up Business of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards will recognise a new business that is clearly going places. We find out more from judges Julie Schofield, head of business partnerships, and Prof Laura Bowater, academic director for innovation, both from the University of East Anglia.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

Julie: I’m an experienced business development manager who is currently supporting the University of East Anglia to provide efficient and effective innovation solutions to support business needs. Laura: I’m the academic director for innovation here at UEA, working with academics to fulfil their innovation and entrepreneurial potential.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

Laura: Since its inception, UEA has played an important civic role in our local community by supporting local enterprises and businesses. We are keen to bring our knowledge and expertise to help Norwich grow and develop as a vibrant sustainable city.

Supporting local businesses through the Norfolk Business Awards is something that we feel passionate about, as a Civic University.

Prof Laura Bowater, academic director for innovation at the University of East Anglia - Credit: UEA

What do you bring to the judging process?

Julie: We bring our previous experiences as judges of the Knowledge Pioneer categories for the last few years. We also bring enthusiasm, and a genuine curiosity to hear about the different personal journeys, vision and ethos that underpin our local businesses.

Have you ever been judged for an award yourself, and how will you use that experience when judging this award?

Laura: Representing UEA, it is fair to say that we are judged on a regular basis whether it be national league tables or education sector awards.

What is important to us as an institution, is to offer our experience and knowledge to provide feedback that is constructive and helpful, as well as pointing out areas of great business practice and acumen.

What inspires you in business?

Julie: Working with business is at the heart of UEA’s institutional values. We are inspired by businesses that can demonstrate collaboration, empowerment, respect and ambition.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Laura: This is a difficult question! Truthfully, it is very difficult to pin this down or to define it until we spot it within the application and the interviews. But what I can say is that when we see it, we recognise it!

We would urge any business looking to enter this category to look at the different criteria and to show how you meet this within your application.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Julie: Give it a go, the entry process can be a valuable opportunity to take a good look at your business and achievements.

Don’t assume the judges know about your business. Make sure you explain what you do and why, and check you fulfil all the category criteria. Explain why you are passionate about your business – enthusiasm is contagious!

START-UP BUSINESS OF THE YEAR CRITERIA

The winner of this award will be a business that has shown clear financial activity which translates into inward investment and/or increased turnover and/or acceleration to profit stage.

The business must be less than three years old at the point of application closing, and demonstrate a clear purpose for the business.

The closing date for entries is August 22. To enter, go to www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk