ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure attracts families with young children between the age of two and ten - Credit: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

Meet the finalists for the Marketing Innovation Award, sponsored by Shorthose Russell, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021. This award recognises businesses that have created effective and innovative marketing campaigns, with clear evidence of results.

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

ROARR! is a family-owned dinosaur-themed adventure park in Lenwade employing over 100 people. First opened in 2006, it attracts families with young children between the age of two and ten, and welcomes an average of 275,000 visitors each year.

When the government eased lockdown measures from July 19, 2021, the marketing team at ROARR! set out to maximise the number of visitors to the park during the 46 days of the summer holidays. At the forefront of its campaign was a stunt involving the mock escape of Titan, the park’s animatronic T-Rex.

The judges commented: “ROARR!’s ‘Titan has escaped’ was a fun, innovative and highly creative marketing activation for the park. A moving dinosaur roaming the county’s countryside was bound to attract attention, and the willingness of those who encountered Titan to participate on social media demonstrates that it captured the imagination of its target audience, and created opportunities for ROARR! to stand out amongst other similarly-themed offerings.”

PlantGrow is the first company in the UK to produce a range of completely organic-approved gardening products made from a renewable energy process - Credit: PlantGrow

You may also want to watch:

PlantGrow

Based in Attleborough, PlantGrow is the first company in the UK to produce a range of completely organic-approved gardening products made from a renewable energy process – with no chemicals, no peat and no animal waste. The company’s fertilisers and composts are made entirely from plants and are full of micronutrients.

This year the company launched TV advertising for the time, with its campaign airing on various channels including ITV and Channel 4, and leading to a 300pc sales uplift. It also donated tens of thousands of litres of PlantGrow to charities, organisations and schools across Britain.

The judges commented: “It has been a highly successful year for PlantGrow, and its various marketing activities across a broad mix of channels have clearly played a significant part in its growth. To make a move into television advertising for a company with a small number of employees shows a real willingness to take risks and a commitment to the great story it has to tell as a business.”

Potters Resorts at Hopton-on-Sea is the UK’s first and only all-inclusive short breaks resort - Credit: Potters Resorts

Potters Resorts

Potters Resorts at Hopton-on-Sea is a family-owned business that celebrated its centenary in 2020. With a team of over 440, it is the UK’s first and only all-inclusive short breaks resort.

When lockdown forced the resort to close on March 16, 2020, it decided to entertain guests via social media until it could re-open. By live streaming its singers and hosting quizzes, comedy sketches and other virtual events, it kept guests engaged and generated interest for the summer.

The judges praised Potters Resorts for “providing escapism, humour and cheer to followers during a difficult time”, while also strengthening their relationship with them – something that proved pivotal when several months later they were able to open and sold out their summer with a marketing budget of zero via social and word of mouth alone.

According to the judges, “It is a great example of commitment to exemplary customer experience when customers are outside of the business as well as inside it, the power of human connection in marketing, and the value of nurturing an organic social community.”

Established in 1944, Richardsons Leisure offers a range of boating holidays in the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Richardsons Leisure

Richardsons Leisure

Established in 1944, Richardsons Leisure offers a range of boating holidays in the Norfolk Broads, as well as family holidays at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park on the Norfolk coast. The company employs around 220 people across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Richardsons launched a video-led campaign this year entitled ‘A guide to your Norfolk Broads holiday’. Comprising a series of short and informative animated videos, the campaign was developed in response to a significant increase in inbound Facebook messages on the Richardsons Boating Holiday page, demonstrating a growing demand for more pre-arrival information.

An increase in safety breaches on the Broads also prompted greater efforts to improve boat awareness, education and safety messaging.

The judges commented: “This activity struck a careful balance between a friendly tone and serious subject matter, and the videos were not only well-viewed but also well-received, with great feedback from their target audience.

“The subsequent partnership with the Broads Authority and endorsement from related associations is a testament to the quality, consumer-friendliness and importance of the work that was created.”