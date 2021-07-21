‘I’m a great believer in sharing knowledge with others, and in return broadening my understanding’

Published: 9:30 AM July 21, 2021

The Marketing Innovation Award at the Norfolk Business Awards will recognise the outstanding marketing regional companies are delivering every day - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Marketing Innovation Award at the Norfolk Business Awards recognises campaigns that have used solid data and research as well as creative flair. Pete Joyner, managing director of Shorthose Russell and judge of the category tells us more.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

I started my career working in London in the PR industry before returning back to the region to work in Cambridge in the tech sector. Over the last 20 years I’ve been based in Norfolk and have worked on some amazing projects and brands as Shorthose Russell has grown and developed.

Now, I focus on strategic marketing planning and issues management with the business and sit on a number of boards including the LEP, and Chair the regional Clean Growth Taskforce.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

The Eastern Daily Press Business section, and the paper’s business awards have always been highly regarded by the business community and we wanted to help support the event and recognise the outstanding marketing regional companies are delivering every day.

Pete Joyner, managing director at Shorthose Russell - Credit: Shorthose Russell

What do you bring to the judging process?

I’ve been lucky enough to work across a wide range of sectors and marketing disciplines – so hopefully lots of experience and expertise in spotting something different and innovative.

Have you ever been judged for an award yourself, and will you use that experience when judging this award?

Yes – many years ago for Young PR Professional of the year. Given I came second, I’m not sure I can offer any expert advice into winning!

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

I’ve help judge awards in the food and drink and tourism sector for a number of years and have always enjoyed getting to know more about the businesses who’ve entered and learning more about the outstanding companies we have in our region.

What inspires you in business?

Great people who are passionate about what they do.

Do you have any anecdotes of moments that changed your business strategy?

I don’t think one thing stands out, more a collection of things from the amazing people I’ve worked with. I’m a great believer in sharing knowledge with others, and in return broadening my understanding of how they are successful themselves.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

An organisation who has really thought about what they want to achieve and then brought this plan together through the perfect blend of creative flair, measurement and great results.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Demonstrate outcomes not just outputs.

MARKETING INNOVATION AWARD CRITERIA

The Marketing Innovation award will recognise a business or organisation that has created effective and innovative marketing campaigns.

This award will look for those who truly understand their audience and base their marketing strategy on solid data and research. We are looking for marketing concepts which are creative, memorable but also measurable with a positive evidence of results.

The entrant may have identified a new trend, looked to actively expand their customer base with a new offering, as well as understanding the importance of retention of their existing customers.

The closing date for entries is August 22. To enter, go to www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk