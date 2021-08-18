Last chance to be recognised among Norfolk’s best in business

Published: 6:00 AM August 18, 2021

The Indigo Swan team after winning SME of the Year at the Norfolk Business Awards 2019 - Credit: Archant

The deadline to enter the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 is fast approaching, but there’s still time to make your mark as one of the county’s top companies.

It’s been a year like no other for business in Norfolk, as it has the entire world. There has been no end of challenges to overcome, and while those challenges have sadly proved too much for many businesses, there are also those that have used the challenges to pivot and innovate.

That’s why it was so important that the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 went ahead this year; to recognise and celebrate those that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible.

“With less than three weeks to go it’s time to get your submissions in for the Norfolk Business Awards,” said business editor Richard Porritt.

"The colossal effort which businesses have put into surviving the past 18 months cannot go unrecognised – this event will be a testament to your hard work and dedication.

“The awards also presents the business community with the chance to get together for the first time in almost two years.

“I, and my team, are hugely looking forward to catching up with you all and hearing about your successes.

“I am looking forward to reading another raft of brilliant submissions this year – so please do make sure your businesses’ name is in the pile. Good luck.”

Indigo Swan won the Customer Care award last year and the SME of the Year award back in 2019, and urges any business that’s considering entering to take the time and do it!

“There is nothing like being recognised locally as a business that is doing great things, leading the way, and being seen as one of the very best in the region,” said James Groves, managing director.

“The pride our team (The Swans) have when it comes to winning an award is unrivalled and they are truly awards that can be shared with the whole team, as everyone has to play their part.

The Indigo Swan after receiving their trophy Customer Care trophy at the Norfolk Business Awards 2020. Pictured left to right: Jaime Lloyd-Jones, head of marketing; Aimee Konieczny, head of client relationships; James Groves, managing director; and Hayley Leech, head of finance - Credit: Indigo Swan

And if you want an inside line on how to make a stand-out entry, then James has some tips.

“Give specific examples in relation to the category you are entering,” he said. “Get the views of your team, ask for their input; getting the personality of your team and business across in your entry is key.

“Show the journey you have been on, including statistics, process and growth, and highlight the challenges you have overcome and how they have enhanced your company.”

You have got until August 29 to sort your entries and, following that, a robust judging process will take place. The finalists will be announced on November 3, with the celebration event taking place at the Norfolk Showground, Norwich, on Thursday, November 25.

To enter, go to www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk

Norfolk Business Awards categories

Business of the Year – sponsored by Barclays

Business Person of the Year – sponsored by FRP

Changing Lives Special Recognition Award – sponsored by Norwich Research Park

Customer Excellence Award – sponsored by Greater Anglia

Disruptor of the Year – sponsored by Lovewell Blake

Education in Business Award

Employer of the Year – sponsored by Birketts and Pure Executive

Green Business of the Year – sponsored by Lovell

Marketing Innovation Award – sponsored by Shorthose Russell

Scale-up Business of the Year

SME of the Year – sponsored by Computer Service Centre

Start-up Business of the Year – sponsored by UEA