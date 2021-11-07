The Green Business of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 recognises businesses that are committed to reducing their carbon footprint through innovative and sustainable practices. These businesses are constantly learning and sharing their experiences to encourage others to move towards a greener economy. Here we meet this year’s finalists in the Green Business of the Year category, sponsored by Lovell.

Deepdale Farm

A 650-acre arable farm overlooking Brancaster Staithe harbour, Deepdale Farm is home to several diversification businesses including Deepdale Camping & Rooms and Dalegate Market, as well as a number of events throughout the year such as Deepdale Festival and Deepdale Hygge.

The farm is in the process of converting to organic and has entered more than 60pc of the land into a stewardship, shifting its focus to sustainability and tourism. The judges said that the changes to the farming business " follow on from the exemplary eco-friendly Camping & Rooms business”, adding that they found the early results of the farm’s sustainability efforts “very encouraging”.

The judges also said: “The leadership team are clearly passionate about the environment; the fact that Deepdale use the enforced down time of Covid-19 to plan the stewardship project demonstrates its commitment to the cause!”

Liftshare Group's Mobilityways Platform helps employers track and change their commuter emissions - Credit: Liftshare Group

Liftshare Group

Built on the concept of the sharing economy, the Liftshare Group has been helping employers to reduce emissions associated with single occupancy car commutes for 22 years now and has grown to become one of the largest car-sharing platforms in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

Commuting accounts for 18 billion kg of CO2e every year, so more sustainable options for the UK’s commuters are essential in helping to protect the planet. The Liftshare Group launched the Mobilityways Platform which helps employers track and change their commuter emissions to help us move towards a greener future.

The judges were impressed with how the group launched new products and increased its education activities in the face of the pandemic, adding: “They can now advise individuals on how their personal commuting options vary in environmental impact, enabling people to make informed choices.

The judges also praised the Liftshare Group’s initiatives which assist smaller businesses, in addition to its work with major national organisations.

Netmatters is greatly reducing its CO2 emissions through on-site solar panels generating most of the business’ electricity - Credit: Netmatters

Netmatters

With over 90 staff members spread across Norwich, Cambridge and Great Yarmouth, Netmatters is a full-service digital agency offering a range of services in web design, IT, telecoms, digital marketing, software development and cyber security.

The judges said: “Netmatters is clearly an environmentally focussed business. The commitment to go 'above and beyond' shows throughout its work and the employee engagement it has achieved is terrific.”

Netmatters is greatly reducing its CO2 emissions through the implementation of electric company vehicles and on-site solar panels generating most of the business’ electricity. It is further offsetting its remaining annual emissions through tree planting schemes, as well as schemes for upcycling, remanufacturing and refurbishing computer kit. In addition to this, much of Netmatters’ equipment is donated to charities.

Shred Station boasts an ultra-low emission fleet of vehicles - Credit: Shred Station

Shred Station

Since being established in 2008, Shred Station has developed a confidential data destruction service with minimisation of environmental impact at the heart of its ethos. It provides fast, efficient and secure destruction of confidential data and waste for companies and individuals across the UK.

In addition to its ultra-low emission fleet and solar-powered head office in Norwich, the company also runs a shred a tonne, plant a tree scheme and has a strict zero-to-landfill policy.

The judges said that Shred Station’s commitment to the environmental cause was clear in its strategy and commended its decision to invest in untried electric vehicle technology.

They also added: “It is good to see that Shred Station have decided to actively work to reduce transport emissions, not merely to be happy with offsetting, and that the offsetting projects they support are themselves dedicated to improving CO2 emissions directly in less well-developed nations.”