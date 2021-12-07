Norfolk Business Awards 2021: Green Business of the Year winner

Left to right: Scott Taylor, Martin Emms, Ross Akers, Oliver Grice, Simon Franklin, Chris Willgress, Kristian Carter, Will Wright (sponsor - Lovell), Emily Bridges and Luke Mattin - Credit: Matt Brasnett I Do Photography

Shred Station has been named winner of the Green Business of the Year award, sponsored by Lovell, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Established in 2008, Shred Station provides fast, efficient and secure destruction of confidential data and waste for companies and individuals across the UK while minimising its environmental impact.

The company’s head office in Norwich is solar-powered and it has an ultra-low-emission fleet. Shred Station also supports a tree planting scheme and remains loyal to its strict zero-to-landfill policy.

The judges said that Shred Station’s commitment to the environmental cause was clear in its strategy and commended its decision to invest in untried electric vehicle technology. Not content with merely offsetting transport emissions, Shred Station is actively working to reduce them.

Today, leading the way on the green agenda is important for customers and Shred Station stood out to the judges as an exemplar of what it takes to go the extra mile for sustainability. It has turned its primary function, confidential waste shredding, into a shining example of how to reimagine a business as a sustainability leader.

“This win makes everything worthwhile,” said Simon Franklin, managing director at Shred Station. “We’ve worked so hard to be sustainable and carbon neutral and it’s finally paid off.”

Kristian Carter, commercial director, added: “We’re a national business but we started in Norwich and our head office is here so we’ve always held a special place for Norwich and Norfolk.”

About the sponsor



Lovell is a five-star partnership housing expert and a leading provider of innovative, high-quality residential construction and regeneration developments across the UK, building homes, sourcing land and investing in communities.

Lovell is an employer of choice, committed to caring about its people and providing opportunities including apprenticeships. It has been operating for more than 50 years and is committed to climate change and the environment, using sustainable materials and reducing waste. Lovell has achieved a 62pc reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions over the past decade.

The company is part of the Morgan Sindall Group plc, a leading UK construction and regeneration group.

The finalists

Deepdale Farm



A 650-acre arable farm overlooking Brancaster Staithe harbour, Deepdale Farm is home to numerous diversification businesses including Deepdale Camping & Rooms and Dalegate Market, as well as events throughout the year such as Deepdale Hygge and Deepdale Festival.

The farm is currently in the process of converting to organic and has entered more than 60pc of the land into a stewardship, shifting its focus to sustainability and tourism.

The judges were impressed by the Deepdale leadership team’s use of the enforced down time during the pandemic to plan the stewardship project. They said that this demonstrates the business’ commitment to the cause.

Liftshare Group



Built on the concept of the sharing economy, Liftshare Group has become one of the largest car-sharing platforms in the UK, helping employers to reduce emissions associated with single occupancy car commutes, which accounts for 18 billion kg of CO2e every year. Liftshare Group launched its Mobilityways Platform to help employers track and change their commuter emissions towards a greener future.

The judges commended the business for reaching the point where it can now advise individuals on how their personal commuting options vary in environmental impact, enabling people to make informed choices.

Netmatters



Netmatters is a full-service digital agency offering web design, IT, telecoms, digital marketing, software development and cyber security services. Netmatters is reducing its CO2 emissions through electric company vehicles and on-site solar panels. It is further offsetting its remaining annual emissions through tree planting schemes, as well as upcycling, remanufacturing and refurbishing computer kit.

The judges recognised Netmatters as a business with a clear focus on the environment and also praised the level of employee engagement that Netmatters has achieved.